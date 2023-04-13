Ozone Generator Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.2%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ozone Generator Market Ozone Generator Market by Technology with Covid-19 Impact Analysis (Corona Discharge, Ultraviolet Radiation), Application (Water Purification, Air Purification), End-use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The formulation and implementation of stringent regulations regarding wastewater treatment in various countries around the globe are expected to drive the demand for ozone generators in the coming years.

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France) Xylem (US) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) Ebara Corporation (Japan) Toshiba Corporation (Japan) METAWATER Co., Ltd. (Japan) Industrie De Nora S.p.A. (Italy) Spartan Environmental Technologies (US) MKS Instruments (US) Teledyne API (US) Creative Oz-Air (I) Pvt Ltd (US) Corotec Corporation (US) Ozonetech Systems OTS AB (Sweden) Absolute Systems Inc (China) Lenntech (Netherlands) Chemtronics Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India) International Ozone (US) Faraday Ozone (India) Ecozone Technologies Ltd. (Israel) ESCO International Ltd (UK) Taoture International Enterprises Inc. (US) Ozonefac Limited (China) Enaly Ozone Generator (China) Jinan Sankang Envi-tech Co., Ltd (China) Biotek Environmental Science Ltd. (Taiwan) Shandong Nippon Photoelectricity Equipment Co., Ltd (China) Eltech Ozone (India) BiOzone Corporation (US) Dongguan Beelee Electronics Co., Ltd. (China) Fujian Newland EnTech Co. Ltd. (China) Medozons Ltd. (Russia) Ozonetek Limited (India) Pinnacle Ozone Solutions, LLC (US) Others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Ozone Generator Market:

Driver: An alternative to chlorine for water disinfection Restraint: High installation and maintenance costs Opportunity: Investments by developed countries in emerging economies Challenge: Lack of awareness

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on the applications, the ozone generator market has been segmented into water purification, air purification, organic synthesis, food processing, pulp bleaching, medicine & aesthetics, surface treatment, aquaculture, and others.

Based on technology, the ozone generator market has been segmented into corona discharge, ultraviolet radiation, radiochemical, and electrolysis.

The increasing water scarcity across the globe, along with environmental regulations related to the release of wastewater from industries and municipalities into the environment in emerging economies such as China, Brazil, Russia, and India, led to the rise in the installation and use of ozone generators. Emerging economies, such as India and China, have implemented various regulations for the installation of ozone generators across end-use industries, such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, pulp & paper, and textiles. This is expected to accelerate the growth of the ozone generator market across the globe.

The water purification segment accounted for a largest share in the sludge ozone generator market in 2019. Ozone generators are widely used for water disinfection, purification, and de-colorization in water & wastewater treatment plants, swimming pools, cooling towers, and drinking water. Stringent laws & regulations implemented by the environmental bodies and governments for water & wastewater treatment are expected to propel the growth of the water purification segment.

The corona discharge segment accounted for the largest share of the sludge ozone generator market in 2019. The large share can be attributed to the advantages of corona discharge technology over other materials. This technology is cost-effective and has comparatively low maintenance.

Europe, Asia Pacific and North America are significant regional markets for ozone generators. North America accounted for the largest share of the ozone generator market in 2019. The large market share is due to the vast industrial base in the region, especially in the US. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the rising population, increasing awareness among people about the advantages and applications of ozone generators, and stringent implementation of various government regulations regarding water & wastewater treatment. The key players operating in the North American ozone generator market are Xylem, Corotec Corporation, and MKS Instruments. Europe accounted for the second-largest share in 2019 and Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for ozone generator during the forecast period.

