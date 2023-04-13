There were 2,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,195 in the last 365 days.
Paellas and Tapas Florida
PAELLA CATERING SERVICE
Orlando Paella Festival Celebrates the Flavors of Spain
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida is a diverse state with a rich culinary scene, and there are certainly places where you can find delicious paellas and tapas. Some of the best areas to explore for Spanish cuisine are in South Florida, particularly in Miami, Broward county and Orlando Area.
In South Florida, you might want to try Paellas and Tapas Florida, a catering company providing services to the heart of South Beach all the way up to Broward County. They have a great selection of paellas as well, including seafood and meat options.
Another popular catering service is performed by Orlando Paella , servicing all around Orlando area.
They serve a variety of traditional Spanish dishes, including paellas and tapas, and has a lively atmosphere.
The Paella Orlando Festival is back for its third year, bringing the flavors of Spain to Central Florida. The festival will take place on Saturday, April 20th at the Central Florida Fairgrounds from 11am to 7pm.
The Paella Orlando Festival is a celebration of the traditional Spanish dish, paella. The festival will feature a variety of paella dishes prepared by local chefs, as well as live music, dancing, and other activities. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample paella from different vendors, as well as purchase paella to take home.
In addition to the paella, the festival will feature a variety of Spanish-inspired dishes, including tapas, sangria, and churros.
There will also be a selection of Spanish wines and beers available for purchase.
The Orlando Paella Festival is a family-friendly event and is open to all ages. Tickets are available online and at the door.
For Paellas and Tapas Florida menus, please visit https://paellasandtapasflorida.com/
Carolina Rivas
Paellas and Tapas Florida
+1 954-324-2244
paellasandtapas@gmail.com
