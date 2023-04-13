Next Generation Computing Market to See Exponential Growth, Expected to Reach USD 928.6 Billion by 2031

Next Generation Computing Market

An increase in demand for next-gen computing from medical research and financial markets drives the next-generation computing market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in investments in next-generation computing technology, growth in demand for high-performance computing, and increase in demand for next-generation computing from medical research and financial markets drive the growth of the global next generation computing market. Region-wise, the market in North America is likely to maintain its leadership during the forecast period.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global next generation computing market generated $157.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $928.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16288

Leading players of the global next generation computing market analyzed in the research include IBM Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Atos SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., NEC Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Oracle Corporation.

These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The COVID-19 outbreak had a less negative impact on the next-generation computing market, owing to significant investments made out in the field of advanced technology, such as distributed computing, AI, ML, deep learning, cloud computing, and parallel computing.

• Also, the increase in use of cloud-based next-generation computing software by several businesses and industries are likely to boost production and revenue which and support the market’s expansion.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16288

Based on type, the high-performance computing segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing more than one-fifth of the global next-generation computing market revenue. On the other hand, the brain-type computing segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes quantum computing, approximate and probabilistic computing, energy efficiency computing, thermodynamic computing, memory-based computing, optical computing, and others segments.

Based on enterprise size, the SMEs segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global next-generation computing market revenue, and would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the large enterprises segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

Based on end use industry, the government segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly one-fifth of the global next-generation computing market revenue, and would lead the trail through 2031. The IT and Telecom segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the BFSI, energy and power, transportation & logistics, chemicals, academia, healthcare, space & defense, and other segments.

Procure Complete Report (413 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/next-generation-computing-market/purchase-options

Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global next-generation computing market and would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the services segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. The software segment is also discussed in the study.

Based on offering, the premise segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global next-generation computing market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The cloud-based segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market share in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global next generation computing market revenue, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include LAMEA and Europe.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16288

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Related Reports:

1. Virtualization Security Market Size

2. Data Annotation Tools Market Size

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter