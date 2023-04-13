New Red-Light Safety Camera will begin issuing warnings on Friday, April 14

Main, News Posted on Apr 12, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that the Red-Light Safety Cameras (RLSC) at McCully Street and Algaroba Street will begin issuing warnings Friday, April 14.

That will bring nine of the ten intersections selected for the two-year pilot program into operation. The new camera at the McCully/Algaroba intersection will issue warnings for thirty days before being activated to issue citations.

The penalty for running a red light in the City and County of Honolulu is typically $97, but can be up to $200. A vehicle is considered in violation of Hawai‘i Revised Statute 291C-32 if it does not stop at the stop line when faced with a traffic signal that is steady red. Red-light running or disregard of traffic signals has resulted in 1,879 crashes statewide, according to the last five years of available data.

HDOT reminds all O‘ahu motorists that red-light running will be automatically enforced at the 10 RLSC sites. A complete list of locations and more information on the pilot can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/

Status of the 10 RLSC sites as of April 10, 2023:

Phase Intersection Status 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Pālama Street Live for citations 11/20/2022 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street Live for citations 12/12/2022 2 Vineyard Boulevard and Nuʻuanu Avenue Live for citations 1/6/2023 2 Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard Live for citations 1/26/2022 2 Pali Highway and School Street Live for citations 1/28/2022 3 Likelike Highway and School Street Live for citations 4/10/2023 3 S. King Street and Ward Avenue 3 Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe Street Live for warning 3/22/2023 3 S. Beretania Street and Piʻikoi Street Live for warning 3/29/2023 3 McCully Street and Algaroba Street Live for warning 4/14/23

