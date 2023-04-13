TCL Joins Via Licensing’s Advanced Audio Coding Patent Pool

Leading Electronics Brand Enjoys Access to High Quality Audio Codec

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and HUIZHOU, China, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Licensing Corporation, the collaborative licensing leader, and TCL®, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced that TCL has secured a license to Via’s Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) patent pool.



“We are happy to sign a license to Via’s AAC patent pool, a fair and transparent method to advance this high-quality audio technology across the global ecosystem,” said Victor Yang, VP, TCL. “We are committed to the win-win cooperation between innovators and implementers which benefits consumers and society with cutting-edge technology.”

“Via’s AAC patent pool is delighted to welcome TCL, an industry leader with a global scale that demonstrates its importance as a major technology supplier,” said Heath Hoglund, President, Via Licensing. “This agreement reinforces the value and efficiency this established patent pool continues to deliver to the industry.”

Advanced Audio Coding is defined by a set of International Standards from ISO/IEC. It specifies a coding method that allows consumers to enjoy high-quality audio with high compression efficiency, reducing the amount of data to be transmitted and the processing power required for playback. Nearly 1,000 companies around the world are licensed to this audio compression standard through the patent pool administered by Via Licensing.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world’s largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all.

About Via Licensing Corporation

Via Licensing Corporation is a global intellectual property solutions provider dedicated to enabling innovation in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies and universities around the world. Via develops and manages licensing programs on behalf of highly innovative companies in markets such as audio, wireless, broadcast, and automotive. Via is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a company with more than 50 years of experience in innovation. For more information about Via, please visit www.via-corp.com.

