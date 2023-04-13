Award-Winning Digital Designer Steve Stratis Wins Best in Show at Fusion Art's Seventh Annual Black & White Internationally-Juried Art Exhibition with His Piece "Rippled Ink"

Steve Stratis wins the Best in Show (Photography & Digital Art) award at Fusion Art's 7th Annual Black & White Internationally-Juried Art Exhibition with his piece titled "Rippled Ink." Stratis, whose work combines digital 3D sculpting and VFX techniques, aims to broaden awareness and appreciation for physical phenomena beyond human perception.

Award-winning designer and entrepreneur Steve Stratis has emerged as the Best in Show winner at Fusion Art's 7th Annual Black & White Internationally-Juried Art Exhibition with his piece titled "Rippled Ink." Another of his works, "Submersion," won a Finalist award. Stratis' art and design work combine digital 3D sculpting and VFX techniques, resulting in a unique abstract-centric aesthetic. Stratis aims to broaden awareness and appreciation for physical phenomena beyond human perception.

The Black & White Best in Show Awards is presented in two categories: Traditional Art and Photography & Digital Art. Stratis won the Best in Show (Photography & Digital) category.

Many of the world’s marvels go unseen due to the flow of time or being beyond our perception. Steve Stratis’ work centers around bypassing these limitations – giving the viewer a glimpse of how matter frozen in time and invisible phenomena may appear. Stratis fuses digital techniques such as 3D sculpting and VFX (visual effects) to apply a stylistic spin to his pieces. Steve aims to inspire a greater interest in physics and further appreciation for the many powers that shape our world.

The Fusion Art's 7th Annual Black & White Internationally-Juried Art Exhibition for March 2023 received a diverse collection of quality artwork from artists worldwide. The gallery only accepted 108 art pieces into the exhibition, which will be featured on the website homepage for three months.

Adjacent to Steve Stratis, Maxwell G. Miller won the Best in Show (Traditional) category for his charcoal on paper, "Behind the Curtain." Miller is an American contemporary realist artist working in the Dominican Republic. He served as director, artistic designer, and scenic artist for several theater organizations based in Cleveland, Ohio, before pursuing visual art professionally in 2017. Miller's sense of theatricality has continued to influence his compositions, and he has developed a portfolio of dramatic portraiture and dense still life with a focus on storytelling.

As the Best in Show winners, Stratis and Miller are Fusion Art’s Featured Artists for March 2023 and will receive a cash prize. They are also invited to participate in Fusion Art’s Annual Group Show in Santa Fe in 2024. Alternatively, in place of the cash prize, the Best in Show winners may choose a complimentary one-year membership to the Fusion Artist’s Members Gallery.

Stratis' work has received several international awards and recognitions, and his pieces are available for purchase inquiries. The Fusion Art exhibition page features contact information for those interested in buying Stratis' artwork.

