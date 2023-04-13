Audio Ultra to Showcase Latest Audio Technologies at Axpona Event in Schaumburg, IL

Audio Ultra is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Axpona Event on April 14th, 15th, and 16th in Room 1505. The event will feature an impressive lineup of Audio Ultra's latest audio technologies, including Audioquest’s Mythical Creature cabling, Aurender’s N20 streamer/server, CH Precision’s A1.5 stereo amplifier, D1.2 DAC and D1.5 CD/SACD Transport with the X1 Power supply, Critical Mass Systems Quantum Rack, Magico’s A1 speakers, SOtM networks products; sNH10G, sCLK-OCX10, and sPS-500, Stillpoints Apertures, and the StromTank’s S2500 Quantum MKII.

Attendees can expect to experience a premium audio experience with Audio Ultra's state-of-the-art equipment, which includes some of the most advanced cabling, amplifiers, and speakers available in the market today. Audio Ultra's team of experts will be on hand to provide valuable insights into the latest audio technologies, and demonstrate how these technologies can enhance the listening experience. Audio Ultra and several of the manufacturing reps will be on hand, including Garth Powell presenting the effects of noise and effect, along with Kevin Wolff from CH Precision and Peter Mackay from Magico to help support the event.

"We're excited to showcase our latest audio innovations at Axpona Event," said Edward DeVito, spokesperson for Audio Ultra. "Our technologies offer a truly immersive listening experience, and we believe that attendees will be blown away by the quality of sound that our equipment produces."

The Axpona Event is one of the premier audio events in the US, and attracts audiophiles and audio professionals from around the country. Audio Ultra is honored to participate in this event, and invites attendees to visit Room 1505 to experience the latest audio technologies.

More about Audio Ultra:

Audio-Ultra was established by Edward DeVito, a successful entrepreneur from the Seattle area who is also a devoted audiophile. Edward's love for high-fidelity sound began at a young age when his uncles introduced him to The Jimi Hendrix Experience's iconic album, Axis: Bold as Love, which remains a significant influence to this day.

Edward's interest in electrical power was sparked during his tours of duty navigating nuclear submarines in the US Navy, which fueled his curiosity in how power and sound interact.

Drawing on his entrepreneurial spirit and his love for high-fidelity sound, Edward founded Audio-Ultra, a company dedicated to providing audio enthusiasts with the best possible listening experiences.

More About Axpona:

AXPONA (Audio Expo North America) is a premier event that brings together the largest annual gathering of audio enthusiasts, music lovers, audio dealers, manufacturers, and distributors in North America. The mission of AXPONA is to provide a platform for people who are passionate about high-fidelity sound to come together and engage with immersive listening experiences that showcase high-performance audio products.

AXPONA offers an immersive experience that engages and entertains its audience. It's an event where people can explore and experience the latest audio technology and products while connecting with like-minded individuals who share a passion for music and high-quality sound.

For more information about Audio Ultra and its products, please visit https://audio-ultra.com/axpona-2023/

Media Contact

Audio Ultra

Edward DeVito

253-321-3204

2200 140th Ave East, Suite 200

Sumner

WA 98390

United States