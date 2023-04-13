Ofuzzi's Cyber 1200 Pro Pool Robot, the Main Talking Point among Amazon Shoppers, Streamlines Pool Cleaning Tasks

Ofuzzi is a trailblazer in smart-home appliances that puts convenience and practicality at its front while integrating innovative technology and fashion design. The company's flagship Ofuzzi Cyber 1200 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner is now officially available on Amazon.

Time-consuming, boring, and to some even painful, pool cleaning is a chore most people would rather avoid. With Ofuzzi’s Robotic Pool Cleaner, this problem is gone in a flash.

Ofuzzi, the leading American producer of top-tier handheld vacuums and robotic pool cleaners is introducing its new flagship model to consumers nationwide. Enter Cyber 1200 Pro, the long-anticipated upgrade to the acclaimed Cyber 1200 brings a sleek design, sophisticated features, and unrivaled pool-cleaning functionalities.

While its predecessor was dubbed one of the best robotic pool cleaners due to its user-friendly design, the Cyber 1200 Pro pushes the envelope even further. By harnessing the power of double navigation path technology, this robotic pool cleaner can clean each spot of any pool, regardless of shape or size.

Cyber 1200 Pro boasts an indomitable battery life, capable of providing the user with a whopping 120 minutes of use, which is more than enough time to perform basic pool-cleaning tasks at least thrice a day on a single charge. With fast-charging capabilities, this robotic cleaner only requires three hours to fully recharge.

Given how little time Offuzi’s newest robotic pool cleaner needs to rejuvenate its battery, it can clean even the largest of pools. Due to the Core Lighting Interaction technology, owners of Ofuzzi Cyber 1200 Pro will always know when their robot vacuum pool cleaner needs to replenish its charge.

Ofuzzi’s spokesperson imparted that the firm is on a mission to “make cleaning a breeze”. With its newest robot pool cleaner, Ofuzzi is raising the bar of quality and making the lives of its customers easier by automating their pool-cleaning responsibilities, stating the following:

“Ofuzzi strives to explore every aspect of the home environment and delve into every pain point of daily clean-ups. We say “no” to mediocrity and compromises, always prioritize user-friendliness and practicality, and are determined to deliver this with our mission. At Ofuzzi, we focus on making every family’s life easy and enjoyable through cutting-edge technology and innovative product design. Get cleaning simplified, we have your back,” said Ofuzzi’s spokesperson.

The Cyber 1200 Pro pool cleaner boasts unrivaled endurance. With charging times as low as three hours, this innovative cleaner delivers full two hours of use, ensuring that the robot has more than enough time to clean pools as large as 1076 square feet.

With the auto-docking feature, Ofuzzi’s newest robot cleaner will automatically return to the docking station or by the side of the pool. This feature automatically activates when Cyber 1200 Pro’s battery comes close to depletion.

Powerful and energy-efficient, Cyber 1200 Pro is supplied with a robust 50w dual motors that boasts 1.5 times stronger suction power compared to earlier generations of the brand’s robotic pool cleaners. The upgraded motors enable Offuzi’s newest flagship to effortlessly collect even larger chunks of garbage and debris.

Ofuzzi ensured that its newest pool cleaner is as simple to use as possible. With its core lighting interaction technology, owners of Cyber 1200 Pro can instantly determine the robot’s state. The pool-cleaner robot flashes green when functioning as intended, emits green strobes when its battery is low, and flashes red when its system has encountered an error, enabling the users to fully assess Cyber 1200 Pro’s remaining battery life and operating mode at one glance.

Ofuzzi’s Cyber 1200 Pro has been officially launched on Amazon and is offering consumers an opportunity to simplify their pool-cleaning tasks at a highly approachable price.

More information about Ofuzzi is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

Ofuzzi

Belvedere Ct

Hayward

CA 94544

United States