Mirah Investment & Development Team Up with LeadingRE to showcase Bali Property Market to International Real Estate Agencies

Bali’s leading property developer, Mirah Investment & Development, is teaming up with the prestigious Lead Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE.com)

The collaboration is part of LeadingRE’s “Destinations” programme. The exclusive programme highlights and connects select developers from around the world to their global network of 550 international real estate companies and agencies. Only top international developers are invited to the “Destinations” programme including high-end developers from the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and more.

“We’re excited to work with LeadingRE in order to bring Bali real estate to a wider audience through their extensive network. The Bali real estate market is experiencing record growth with a surge of investors looking to capitalise on Bali’s consistent growth in terms of land value, popularity, and nightly room rates – all translating into high potential returns from rental revenue & strong capital appreciation,” said Adrian Savage, President Director of Mirah Investment & Development.

“Bali has become the premier choice for property investment in Asia – its reputation as a top global destination is second only to Dubai, and within Asia, it is the top destination for tourism & the choice destination for expatriates,” Adrian continued.

The collaboration includes exhibiting at upcoming LeadingRE events & other digital promotions, offering new opportunities to grow professional relationships with leading independent real estate companies and agencies from around the world.

Mirah Investment & Development will showcase choice projects from their extensive portfolio of Bali real estate at the following events in 2023:

LeadingRE Luxury Summit, Las Vegas, USA - March, 20223: A three-day summit at the five- star, five-diamond Wynn, Las Vegas where attendees can network with the brightest minds in real estate and listen to industry leaders delivering keynote speeches.

APAC Regional Forum, Bali, Indonesia - June 2023: A three-day forum at the Hilton Bali Resort, where attendees can explore trends in global real estate and the dynamic economies of Asia-Pacific, which remains the fastest-growing economic power worldwide. The forum includes an APAC Forum Property Tour of Mirah Investment & Development projects.

As part of Destination’s programme, Mirah Investment & Development will be highlighting three development projects from their portfolio:

Nila Residence - Canggu, Bali: A luxury residential complex featuring nineteen private pool villas. Nila Residence is located in a quiet corner of Bali’s most thriving neighbourhood - Canggu. These uniquely designed homes bring chic, European architecture to a lively beachside community.

Cocana Resorts - Gili Trawangan, Lombok: Cocana Resorts is Gili Trawangan’s first 5-star, benchmark resort. It features full-managed luxury investment properties with private pool options, world-class amenities, two onsite restaurants and the island's largest beach club with VIP bottle service.

Amali Luxury Residence - Uluwatu, Bali: A newly launched luxury serviced residence perched on the coveted cliff fronts of the exclusive Bingin Beach, Uluwatu. Boasting limitless ocean views and resort-like lifestyle amenities including full gym, spa, restaurant, 5-star concierge and much more.

Bali was named the top destination in Asia in the 2023 TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards and the second in the world, beating out Bangkok, London, Paris and Rome. Whether it’s short-term tourists or permanent residents, people from all over are attracted to Bali for its lifestyle.

A laid-back, tropical vibe with low-cost living and rich culture make Bali a highly sought-after destination. Combine this with unspoiled nature, and a wide array of world-class entertainment & hospitality, and it's easy to see why Bali real estate is a top choice.

To meet the rapid demand for both domestic and foreign investment, the Indonesian government is making concerted efforts to improve the island’s infrastructure and ease of doing business in Bali.

High-speed internet and numerous road upgrades are just some examples, with the recently announced ‘2nd Home Visa’ allowing foreign property owners ease to long-term residency and business activities a huge draw.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mirah Investment & Development to our Destinations program, which aligns top developers to showcase premier developments across the globe through our exclusive network of top real estate companies worldwide,” said Tasos Stavrou, Director of Global Business Development for LeadingRE. “We are excited to spotlight Mirah's exceptional projects to a broader global audience as an affiliate developer from the region.”

About Mirah Investment & Development

Mirah Investment & Development is Bali’s leading property developer with 11 ongoing development projects currently under construction. Established as the market leader with years of experience in bringing luxury developments to the most sought-after locations across the Indonesian archipelago, they’ve built an extensive in-house team of locals & expatriates offering end-to-end services from architecture & design, property management and legal, to taxation and immigration, for all clients.

Media Contact

Mirah Investment & Development

Director

+6285100800800

Indonesia