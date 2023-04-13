Make Spring Lawn & Garden Care a Breeze with Northern Tool + Equipment

It's time to dust off the lawn and garden tools, and Northern Tool + Equipment has what homeowners need to tackle outdoor chores

Homeowners work hard every day, and coming home to an overgrown lawn, unruly shrubs and unfruitful garden can feel overwhelming and exhausting. Don’t make outdoor tasks like lawn care, gardening or landscaping harder than they have to be. With a little planning and the right tools, lawn and garden care can be a breeze.

Work Smarter, Not Harder

Starting lawn tools up for the first time this spring is very different from starting them up every week throughout the summer. “Many people forget to check their oil and fuel before starting up their lawn and garden tools,” said husband and wife Northern Tool + Equipment Parts Service Repair team members John and Linda Tobey. “Stale fuel can cause problems right from the start. Consider flushing your fuel lines and filling up with new fuel as you start up your equipment this spring. There’s a lot of maintenance you can do yourself, from changing the air filter to replacing old fuel with new to checking the oil. If you ever feel uncomfortable with any maintenance on your equipment or want to reduce the potential of damaging your tools, bring it to a professional.”

Unmaintained lawn and garden tools can easily multiply the time it takes to complete a task. Dull blades on trimming tools can damage the greenery, causing it to turn brown by ripping the foliage and leaving a ragged edge instead of a smooth, straight cut. Unchanged air filters and unchecked spark plugs on a lawn mower can cause it to not start, delaying any planned outdoor work.

Find the Right Tools

When shopping for tools, consider who is going to do the work. Does one person handle all the lawn and gardening tasks? Or are the responsibilities shared? Depending on who does which task, the tools used may need to accommodate different abilities. For example, a handheld leaf blower could feel heavy, bulky and hard to carry for one person but feel convenient for another. Maybe kids like to help with the work. Parents may be more comfortable with them using a battery-powered tool versus a gas-powered tool. The Ariens Edge Zero-Turn Riding Lawn Mower is a great option to decrease the physical demand of caring for a lawn. If lawn work is a shared responsibility between family members, choose an option that suits everyone.

Go in-store to test out the tools needed for lawn and garden care. While testing, think about the weight of the tool, how long it will be in use and if it has a comfortable grip or is proportionate to the user. If the tools are too heavy or uncomfortable to use, they add extra wear and tear to the body, making a task potentially more challenging. Think about the areas being worked on. A lighter, more portable tool can cover more ground. A smaller lawn mower can fit into a tough angle or spot in the yard.

Know The Power Supply Options

The gas versus electric versus battery-powered question isn’t new, but it still plays a factor in choosing lawn and garden power tools. Gas-operated tools can feel tried and true to many while offering the perks of generally more overall power and the ability to keep working as long as there is gasoline. No need to stop and recharge batteries. Electric tools like the EGO Power+ 56 Volt Select Cut XP Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower offer a cleaner energy option, lighter weight and reduced noise while in use.

From the task at hand to personal preferences, both energy options offer perks to make completing outdoor chores easier, and there are more choices available now than ever before. “While interest in battery-powered options continues to grow globally, we are committed to meeting that demand for our customers,” said Northern Tool + Equipment President and CEO Suresh Krishna. ”We’re passionate about helping people find the right tool for the work. We strive to stay on the forefront of tool trends and energy options.”

Maintaining a yard that is the talk of the block is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It’s important to consider all these factors to make lawn and garden maintenance as enjoyable and easy as possible this year.

