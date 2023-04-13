Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,763 in the last 365 days.

Sands to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands LVS will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, after market close.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its results at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

A webcast of the conference call will be available at www.investor.sands.com.   

About Sands LVS

Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class integrated resorts.

Our iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make our host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd. 

Sands is dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, anchored by our core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. Our ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sands-to-release-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301796228.html

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.

You just read:

Sands to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more