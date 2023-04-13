The Swandingo Files Celebrates 25 Episodes and Counting, Continuing to Offer Valuable Insights to Veterans Worldwide

The Swandingo Files, a daily podcast dedicated to helping veterans transition to civilian life, celebrates 25 episodes with notable guests including Steven Eugene Kuhn, Forrest Barcus, Josh Elledge, and Alundas Havens. Host Stephen Swanson expands into expert interviews for more valuable insights. Listen now on all major podcast platforms.

The Swandingo Files, a top-rated podcast dedicated to helping veterans successfully transition to civilian life, has reached a major milestone, crossing the 25-episode mark. Hosted by Army Veteran Stephen Swanson, the daily podcast features engaging interviews with successful veterans, business owners, entrepreneurs, creators, and high-performing individuals from all walks of life.

Notable veteran interviews on the show include Steven Eugene Kuhn, Forrest Barcus, Josh Elledge, Alundas Havens, Rich Lamonica, and Travis Johnson, among others. These inspiring interviews offer valuable insights and strategies to help veterans navigate their transitions and achieve their goals.

"We're thrilled to have crossed the 25-episode mark, and we're excited to continue providing valuable information to veterans worldwide," said Stephen Swanson. "Our podcast offers a mix of humor, education, and practical advice, and we're expanding into interviewing various experts to provide even more value to our listeners."

Upcoming expert interviews include Jim Cathcart, John Malott, and Robin Westerlund, who will share their knowledge and experience on topics like pursuing speaking after service, building minds, bodies, and bank accounts, and getting better sleep.

Listeners can already catch an incredible interview with Dan Nicholson, best-selling author of Rigging the Game, and can expect many more informative and inspiring interviews to come.

The Swandingo Files is available on all major podcast platforms. For more information or to listen to the podcast, visit https://swandingo.com.

About The Swandingo Files

Welcome to The Swandingo Files, the podcast that provides a unique blend of entertainment and education for veterans transitioning into civilian life. Your host, Stephen Swanson, an army veteran with over 14 years of experience, is passionate about helping veterans overcome the challenges that come with transitioning into a new world of possibilities. Join Stephen as he shares his own insights and experiences, providing valuable advice on how to combat the lack of structure, comradery, regular paychecks, and other obstacles that arise during the transition process. But don't worry, this podcast won't be all seriousness and no fun! The Swandingo Files promises to keep you entertained with humorous anecdotes, witty banter, and engaging interviews. Speaking of interviews, The Swandingo Files features conversations with successful veterans, business owners, entrepreneurs, creators, and high-performing individuals from all walks of life. From their ideas and methods to their personal stories of triumph, Stephen brings you the best advice and strategies to help you navigate your transition and achieve your goals. Whether you're a veteran yourself or someone looking to support those who have served, The Swandingo Files has something for everyone. Join Stephen as he shares his passion and commitment to helping veterans succeed in the next chapter of their lives. So tune in, subscribe, and get ready to laugh, learn, and grow with The Swandingo Files!

