From High School To Uni Guides Students On Their Journey As They Prepare To Move To University

Figuring out what steps one needs to take to move to university doesn't need to be stressful with the help of the From High School to Uni book. In addition to this remarkable book, the From High School to Uni website offers excellent resources like the student budget calculator to get new first-year students started.

The transition from being a high school student to being a university student is difficult yet exciting. From moving out of the home one has lived in for their whole life to knowing what to pack or how to budget, there are numerous things to learn and plan for.

From High School to Uni, the recipient of the BookFest 2023 Honorable Mention award, is a resourceful website and a detailed step-by-step book, both of which help students prepare for this journey.

How From High School to Uni helps assist students

The From High School to Uni book is the ultimate guide that takes students on a step-by-step journey through the move to university. It begins with the basics of finance and budgeting, such as setting up a bank account and the best banking and budgeting apps. Next, it discusses food shopping and where and how to store the foods one has purchased.

Valuable and necessary skills like laundry and the best ways to pack for a smooth move are also included. Every possible topic a student could need is packed into this invaluable guide.

A membership to the From High School to Uni website opens up a whole collection of downloadable resources to help students plan everything they’ll need to prepare for their journey; including an interactive budget calculator to teach students how to plan their finances, and guidance on finding the perfect accommodation. Subscribing to their regular blogs and tips provides readers with a free roadmap to help get started on the journey.

Conclusion

Starting university is a huge step, and it comes with a multitude of new responsibilities and skills to learn. From High School to Uni helps teach these skills and make the responsibilities easier to learn, as the book and membership work together to cover every possible step a new university student would have to take.

