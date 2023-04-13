Gold IRA Zone, a leading resource for information about gold IRA investments, has announced Augusta Precious Metals as the top gold IRA company for 2023. Augusta Precious Metals has earned this distinction due to its outstanding reputation, excellent customer service, and competitive pricing.

Founded in 2012, Augusta Precious Metals has never had any complaints filed against it with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or Business Consumer Alliance (BCA), making it a trusted choice for investors. The company also offers lifetime account support and a unique one-on-one online conference for investor education hosted by a Harvard-trained economist employed by the firm.

One of the reasons Augusta Precious Metals stands out among its competitors is its commitment to transparency and fair pricing. The company waives fees for the first ten years, making it an affordable option for investors. Augusta Precious Metals also does not engage in sales practices that include pressure, gimmicks, or intimidation and provides lifelong assistance for account holders.

Augusta Precious Metals specializes in silver and gold IRAs, which are approved by the IRS as retirement investment options with tax advantages. The company provides actual silver and gold for these IRAs and offers services to help customers set up and manage their accounts, including interactions with custodians and storage facilities.

In addition to gold IRAs, Augusta Precious Metals offers silver IRAs and non-IRA silver and gold cash accounts, allowing investors to purchase and deposit silver and gold coins anywhere. These coins can increase in value over time, enhancing investors' financial standing.

One of the standout features of Augusta Precious Metals is its custodian services for physical silver and gold storage. The company collaborates with storage facilities to provide safe storage options for customers. It assists with 95% of the paperwork for setting up and managing a silver or gold IRA. Augusta Precious Metals also communicates with customers even after purchasing silver and gold, making it easy for them to connect with their custodians.

Augusta Precious Metals employs a multi-team approach to ensure excellent customer service. Its employees are trained to assist customers in understanding silver and gold investments and opening accounts without difficulties. The company also provides ongoing support as customers' investments grow, making it easy for investors to diversify their retirement assets.

While Augusta Precious Metals has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000, which may be considered high compared to some competitors, many retirement investors need help meeting this minimum. Regarding fees, Augusta Precious Metals is transparent and competitive, with nominal custodial maintenance costs and depository storage fees. The company also offers ten-year complimentary custodial services, making its price structure attractive to investors.

Gold IRA Zone recommends Augusta Precious Metals as the top gold IRA company for 2023 due to its outstanding reputation, competitive pricing, and commitment to customer service. Investors looking to diversify their retirement assets with silver and gold can trust Augusta Precious Metals for a transparent and reliable investment experience.

