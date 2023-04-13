Everstash Launches Managed Database Services for Secure and Reliable Databases

Everstash, a leading cloud hosting provider, has launched its Managed Database Services, offering secure and reliable databases for businesses of all sizes. The service supports popular database offerings, including MongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Redis™, allowing companies to focus on building their applications without the hassle of managing their databases.

Everstash's Managed Database Services provide fully automated replication, backups, and other database-level configurations, making it easy for businesses to ensure the security and reliability of their databases. This allows companies to offload the burden of managing databases, freeing up valuable time and resources to focus on other critical aspects of their operations.

One of the critical features of Everstash's Managed Database Services is its predictable pricing. Businesses can choose from a range of monthly pricing plans tailored to their needs, starting from $999. All pricing plans include unlimited data transfer and bandwidth and daily backups, providing businesses with peace of mind knowing that their data is backed up and secure.

Customers who have already used Everstash's Managed Database Services have praised the platform for its reliability and ease of use. Maegan Leach, VP of Engineering at a technology company, stated, "Having fully automated replication, backups, and other database level configuration is a must for us. This, plus their predictable pricing and awesome support, made our choice of cloud vendor easy."

Gareth Grey, a digital agency owner, also praised Everstash's Managed Databases, saying, "They’ve done a fantastic job of removing the complexity of setting up, tuning, and securing databases for production use."

In addition to its user-friendly interface and reliable performance, Everstash's Managed Database Services offers excellent customer support. The company's support team is available 24/7 to assist customers with any questions or issues, ensuring that businesses can rely on their databases to run smoothly at all times.

Everstash's Managed Database Services are compatible with popular database offerings, including MongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Redis™. The company has partnered with Redis Labs Ltd, a leading provider of Redis. While any rights to Redis are reserved to Redis Labs Ltd, DigitalOcean's use of Redis is for referential purposes only and does not indicate any sponsorship, endorsement, or affiliation between Redis and DigitalOcean.

With its Managed Database Services, Everstash aims to provide businesses with a secure and reliable solution for managing their databases, allowing them to focus on their core business operations and accelerate their growth. The service is now available for businesses of all sizes, and pricing plans can be viewed on Everstash's website.

Everstash is a leading cloud hosting provider that offers a wide range of services, including managed databases, virtual private servers (VPS), cloud computing, and more. The company is committed to providing reliable and secure hosting solutions to businesses of all sizes, helping them achieve their goals in the digital world.

