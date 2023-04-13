It's A Wanderful Life Brand Blazes Into the Wholesale Market, Hitting 400 Stores in First Year.

It's A Wanderful Life, a rapidly growing brand specializing in stickers for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts, proudly announces its expansion into 400 stores within its first year of wholesale operations. Launched in 2016, the company has quickly gained popularity among avid hikers, backpackers, and outdoor adventurers for its unique, high-quality products designed to enhance their love for nature.

Upon its initial launch, the company started small, with founder Laura Crookless, using her passion for the outdoors to fuel her creative endeavors. "I started the business after I became obsessed with hiking. I couldn't find stickers I liked, so I started making my own," says Laura. However, it quickly became apparent that there was a significant demand among consumers for the company's nature-inspired stickers. “Retail online sales were slow the first year, but once our niche base found us, business took off.

Some days I had over 100 orders. That's when I knew this could be more than a side gig."

Capitalizing on this momentum, It's A Wanderful Life expanded to accommodate the increasing demand and accelerated its path to success. To make this possible, Laura partnered up with Faire.com, an online wholesale distributor. "I knew the next move would be wholesale, but never in my wildest dreams would we make it into over 400 stores our first year. Our growth has been nothing short of phenomenal," remarked Laura, the visionary behind It's A Wanderful Life. "It's truly gratifying to see the passion for the outdoors shared by so many people who are enthusiastically celebrating their adventures with our stickers."

With majestic mountain peaks, stunning forest, road tripping vans and inspiring quotes, as well as some funny sayings for those who like a bit more humor in their daily lives, It's A Wanderful Life’s unique collection of stickers and commitment to customer satisfaction have made it a go-to brand for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

As the first quarter of 2023 closes, Laura is filled with excitement and determination. "Expanding our reach and bringing our stickers to more retail stores is my top priority this year," she says. "While it may be challenging as a one-person business, I'm fully committed to doubling the number of new stores by the year-end. As a hiker, I know that challenges are just opportunities to grow and push beyond your limits."

For more information on It's A Wanderful Life and its products, visit https://itsawanderfullife.store/ or for more information to view their wholesale product line, visit https://itsawanderfullife.faire.com.

