Korean Skincare Brand AXIS-Y Listens to the Community's Feedback and Reformulates Their Sunscreen

AXIS-Y, the Korean skincare brand, has announced the release of its new and improved Complete No-Stress Physical Sunscreen Ver. 3. AXIS-Y's team of experts developed the latest formula after listening to the feedback of its community members. The brand has always focused on developing and improving products according to the needs of its customers. The new version of the sunscreen features SPF-50 and an essence gel lotion texture that provides a clear finish with a reduced white cast.

The essence-gel texture creates a light and moisturizing formula that is gentle on the skin with an airy finish. The new "Hydro-Fit Formula" promotes hydrated and smooth skin, excluding essential oil fragrances and the addition of hyaluronic acid for increased hydration. Plant-derived extracts and patented wrinkle care ingredient SYN-Coll are soothing and give vitality to skin exposed to UV rays.

“I've never worn sunscreen because I always hated how it felt so thick on my skin, feeling icky. I bought this because people said it was very lightweight, and it's true. It leaves a little sunscreen smell, but it's mostly unnoticeable. After applying the sunscreen, minutes later, I don't feel icky, as if I never put it on.” - Leslie K.

AXIS-Y has maintained the key ingredients of the sunscreen, including Mugwort, which helps with skin elasticity and radiance, while having soothing effects on the skin, suitable for sensitive and irritated skin. It is also an antioxidant that features Vitamin E, helping prevent damage caused by UV exposure and the effects of free radicals. The effective skincare technology, SYN-Coll, helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, promoting the production of collagen in the skin for anti-aging effects.

The brand aims to provide a sunscreen that protects the skin from UV rays and has skin-conditioning effects such as calming and wrinkle care. The Complete No-Stress Physical Sunscreen Ver. 3 is part of the 6+1+1 line that AXIS-Y offers. The brand carefully selects healthy plant extracts, each delivering benefits for the skin. The line incorporates expertise in manufacturing to provide quality ingredients and results.

“Despite being a physical sunscreen, this product is smooth and easy to spread!! I’ve been searching for a physical sunscreen for daily use, and this one feels light once it’s spread in and stays put all day without feeling like there’s a separate layer on your skin. Re-purchasing for its current formula.” - Julie.

The sunscreen is easy to use, and the brand recommends prepping the skin with a cleanser and toner in the morning routine. Two fingers' worth of sunscreen should be applied to the face and neck, building up bit by bit and patting it to absorb fully.

AXIS-Y has always been a brand that puts its customers first, developing and improving products that suit the needs of its community. With the new and improved sunscreen, the brand provides its community members with a gentle skincare product offering much-needed protection from harmful UV rays.

