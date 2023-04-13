WaterH Launches Smart Bottle That Tracks Intake, Analyzes Water Quality, and Sends Reminders

It's never been more convenient to stay hydrated. With the WaterH Smart Bottle, users can ensure they're drinking plenty of clean water with a built-in sensor to measure total dissolved solids, intake level tracking, and regular reminders to take a refreshing drink.

WaterH is dedicated to helping people maintain the exact level of hydration desired while tracking their daily water intake. The Smart Bottle is a game-changer because it offers a quick and easy way for people to prioritize their health and well-being.

“Staying hydrated has never been easier. The WaterH Smart Bottle reminds, tracks, and analyzes your drinking water,” company founders William said.

The WaterH Smart Bottle features a travel-friendly silicone loop for easy carrying, a concealed drinking spout to protect from dirt and debris, medical-grade stainless steel construction to prevent odors, dual-walled construction to maintain temperature, and much more. With the wireless charging station, a full charge provides up to ten days of continuous use.

Hydration made easy—in three simple steps

— The sensor inside the WaterH Smart Bottle automatically tracks the user’s exact hydration level with an accuracy of over 95%. It sends all the data to the easy-to-use WaterH app.

— The light ring gives a gentle blue glow when it’s time to take a drink, reminding users to meet their intake goals. Reminders can be customized in the app.

— TDS water quality sensors analyze the water so users know exactly what they’re drinking.

“With automatic, accurate tracking, there’s no need to guess or log manual entries of how much you drank,” WaterH founders said. “Focus on hydrating and let WaterH do the rest.”

TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) Smart Scan

The TDS Smart Scan measures the levels of dissolved organic and inorganic substances present in the water sample. Never guess about water quality again, with clear reports on contaminants and potentially dangerous substances. Scanners have been tested at 99% accuracy and have an expected lifespan of three years.

Holding drinking water to a higher standard

“Do you know what’s in your water?” WaterH representatives asked. “The truth is, your water may be a lot dirtier than it looks. The world’s water is more polluted than it’s ever been, and it’s affecting our drinking water.”

The WaterH Smart Bottle has a built-in sensor to analyze water for total dissolved solids, so users know exactly what’s in their water.

Let the WaterH Smart Bottle enhance your everyday sense of style

The WaterH Smart Bottle focuses on creating a product that not only incorporates cutting-edge technology but is also visually appealing. The bottle body features a sleek, modern design that is perfect for people who care about aesthetics.

Get the ad-free WaterH app

WaterH users can download the free application from the Apple iOS App Store or the Google Play Store. The application tracks users’ water intake, reminders, and TDS water quality readings. Developers are adding water temperature readings and options for TDS readouts soon.

Conclusion

Visit the WaterH website and Kickstarter page to learn more about the combination of hydrated health and technology. Reach out on Facebook or Instagram to connect with the brand via social media.

Media Contact

WaterH

Winson

Canada