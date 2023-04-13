SONER Watches, Unique Square Watches that Defy the Norm Praised by Watch Fans across the Globe for Impeccable Quality

SONER Watches is a premier Swedish manufacturer of some of the world's most exquisite square watches. Unique by design and built to defy the norm, SONER products are taking the market by storm.

Round-shaped watches are dominating the industry, representing approximately 98% of the global watch market. The rounded design has been the norm for centuries, mainly because most watchmakers felt it was convenient to build timepieces in that particular fashion.

While the trends remain today, one brand from Sweden rose to defy the norm and came to the market with a collection of square watches. The decision to produce exclusively square watches was a huge leap and a bold statement from SONER Watches.

Each SONER watch exemplifies unrivaled versatility, comfort, durability, and quality. These watches are making a true statement in the watch industry by rivaling their round-shaped counterparts in fields like design and performance. As imparted by the company's founder Freddie Palmgren, SONER Watches exemplify years of dedication, trial & error, and commitment to creating products that go against the grain while eclipsing the design and value of the current options, stating the following:

"Inspired by the Swedish tradition of design and quality, SONER was born on the Swedish west coast. Sweden's reputation for excellence, seen in brands like IKEA, Spotify, Volvo, and H&M, informs our approach to producing exceptional watches. We will never compromise on quality, comfort, durability, and square design, as we believe a true go-to watch must have more than just a unique design and a radiant dial," Freddie said.

What sets SONER watches apart from the majority of watches and timepieces currently available on the market is that they embody the company's motto true to form – they were built to defy the norm.

Aside from the outstanding value each SONER watch has to offer, the firm prides itself as a brand devoted to each customer and is bent on catering to even the most intricate needs of its clients. These new square watches have resonated with numerous consumers who are praising the build quality, attention to detail, customer support, and sheer beauty of these products.

From battery-powered quartz watches to self-winding mechanical masterpieces, SONER Watches offers an eclectic catalog comprised of some of the most beautiful watch models to ever have graced the global markets.

In addition to offering a broad spectrum of square watches, SONER Watches' menu also features gorgeous straps. Made from quality stainless steel or genuine calf leather, straps for SONER watches are available in numerous colors and styles. They are all equipped with a quick-release mechanism to promote ease of use and a more intuitive approach to daily wearing. The company also offers a 10-year warranty.

As a brand known for challenging norms and pushing boundaries, SONER's latest release will not disappoint. Nostalgia's sleek design will turn heads and take back to the art-deco era of square and minimalistic style.

At 40 x 28 x 8.0mm / 1.57 x 1.10 x 0.31inch, the Nostalgia is the perfect size for both men and women. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of SONER's cutting-edge design - get the Nostalgia today.

More information about SONER Watches is available on the company's official website.

