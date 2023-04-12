High Commissioner of Pakistan presents credential to Governor General

High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Solomon Islands presented his letter of credentials to the Governor General today.

The presentation was conducted at Government House with the Governor General congratulating His Excellency Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on his appointment as the Non-Resident High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Solomon Islands.

In receiving the letter of credence, Governor General, Sir David Vunagi said the bilateral relations between Solomon Islands and Islamic Republic of Pakistan had always been cordial since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2016

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele, Governor General, Sir David Vunagi, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands, H.E Mr. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Dr Sabina Zahid (Wife of High Commissioner Chaudri) and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Colin Beck after the presentation of credentials today at Government House.

“Our cooperation continues to be strengthened, centred on mutual respect, shared interests and inherent vulnerabilities to economic, human-induced or environmental shocks, whose impacts seriously affect our sustainable development trajectories,” the Governor General remarked.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands, H.E Mr. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri shaking hands with Governor General, Sir David Vunagi after presenting his letter of credence.

He therefore conveys sympathies to the Government and peoples of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the impact of the recent catastrophic and unprecedented floods.

“Solomon Islands stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Pakistan as you continue your recovery efforts,” He added.

Sir David said Solomon Islands can learn from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan’s development experience.

“I sincerely acknowledge the training opportunities offered by Pakistan to the peoples of Solomon Islands, we are eager to build this cooperation further and work to empower our people in the rural areas economically, socially in harmony with the environment,” He added.

A forecourt ceremony was held for Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands, H.E Mr. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at Government House before presenting his letter of credence.

Sir David is confident that under the tenure of H.E Chaudri as High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, both countries will continue to meaningfully cooperate, and pursue matters of shared interest to promote progress, and prosperity for the two peoples.

“Solomon Islands looks forward to work closely with your Government to strengthen this existing partnership to newer and greater heights going forward.

H.E Chaudri in response said he is delighted that Pakistan and Solomon Islands as members of the international community have always stood in solidarity on issues of mutual concern since establishing diplomatic relations.

He said despite being separated by thousands of miles of ocean, both countries are bound together by their common desire for peace, development and prosperity.

He also said both Pakistan and Solomon Islands share a common history of struggle against colonialism and the challenges of development.

The High Commissioner pointed out the immense potential for collaboration between Pakistan and Solomon Islands in areas such as education, health, trade, tourism, and development cooperation.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands H.E Mr. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at Government House.

There is also the potential to work together on global issues such as climate change, sustainable development, and peace and security.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to commend the Government of Solomon Islands for their efforts in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Pakistan is committed to contributing towards the realization of these goals, and we look forward to working with the Government and people of Solomon Islands towards this end.

He therefore announced that the Government of Pakistan is happy to offer assistance to Solomon Islands in areas such as education, healthcare and capacity building.

He said as a representative of Pakistan, he looks forward to working with the Government of Solomon Islands to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and wished the Government and the friendly people of Solomon Islands progress, prosperity and a bright future.

Pakistan has the second largest economy in South Asia after India, it is largely an agricultural country, making up for most of the country‘s export with a population of more than 235 million people as of 2022.

Pakistan’s economy is comprised of the service sector, industry/manufacturing and agriculture, largely driven also by their popularity of textile. Its main trading partners are USA, China, Germany, UK and UAE.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE