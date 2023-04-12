PRODUCT PACKAGING AND LABELLING POLICY UNDERWAY

The Commonwealth Secretariat (London) through the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat is assisting the Consumer Affairs and Price Control Division of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration, MCILI, to draft the country’s Product Packaging and Labelling Policy this year.

Ms Amelia Kelly, from the Trade Competiveness Section of the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, is in Honiara from the 11th to 13th April 2023 and together with the Ministry of Commerce had initial consultations with the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Ms Amelia Kelly stressed, “the development of regulation on product packaging and labelling will enhance manufacturers abilities to meet international market standards, increase the quality and safety of products, and, thus, boost competitiveness.” she added. “The Commonwealth Secretariat looks forward to supporting sustainable and inclusive economic development for the Solomon Islands.”

It is envisaged that the actual drafting of the Policy will commence in July 2023.

“As you might be aware, we have problems with many imported products labelled in foreign languages and we have gaps in our current laws such as the Consumer Protection Act, Pure Food Act and others in dealing with good information about these product” stated the Director of Consumer Affairs and Price Control, Mr. Geoffery Dan Houa.

Director Geoffery added, “when purchasing a product all information on the product will be relied upon before a consumer purchases it – hence this is important on our part to strengthen our regulations to protect our consumers.”

He thanked the Commonwealth Secretariat for its technical assistance and look forward to implementing the programme successfully.

