Prime Minister welcome SI- Pakistan partnership in mutual areas of interest and cooperation.

PM Sogavare and H.E Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP received a courtesy visit from the new non-resident High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Mr. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri today.

At the outset, Prime Minister Sogavare welcome and congratulate H.E Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on his appointment as Solomon Islands non-resident High Commissioner.

The Prime Minister also welcome the opportunity for further engagement and reinforcing of the SI- Pakistan partnership in mutual areas of interest and cooperation.

Solomon Islands acknowledges all the support and assistance from Pakistan in our ongoing people to people engagement, capacity/training for officials, he adds.

In response, H.E Zahid expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he was accorded adding, Pakistan values its partnership with Solomon Islands… “We hope to continue to develop bilateral relationship in a wide range of areas.”

Prime Minister Sogavare also “convey Solomon Islands sympathies to the Government and people of Pakistan for the devastating floods and express solidarity towards Pakistan’s recovery efforts.”

The Prime Minister and the Pakistan non-resident High Commissioner also reflect on common global environmental challenges such as climate change and the shared vulnerabilities to natural disasters.

“Solomon Islands look forward to continue dialogue and cooperation with Pakistan at all levels and it is expected that our relations will continue to grow from strength to strength,” stated Prime Minister Sogavare.

-PM Press Sec