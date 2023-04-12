NCPD Director attends Annual Executive Steering Committee meeting

Submit Release
The Director for National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has attended the Annual Executive Steering Committee meeting held for New Zealand Solomon Islands Policing Support Programme (NZ SIPSP) in Honiara recently.

NCPD Director Superintendent John Matamaru says, “NZ SIPSP is one of the major supporters of RSIPF on Crime Prevention (CPC) Strategy. They have provided capacity development programs and sustainability of our corporation as partners in the policing aspect of the Solomon Government through RSIPF.”

“New Zealand has been a key partner in policing, through the support of the New Zealand Police program SIPSP. The SIPSP program work closely with the RSIPF strategic directions and the Executive of the RSIPF to ensure program is delivered effectively,” said Director Matamaru.

He says, “The Steering Committee meeting covered several matters including the recently completed review of the programme and acceptance of the review document, continuation of the programme and the design of the new programme moving forward among other matters.”

-RSIPF Press

