I Dream Of Hummingbirds And Dali Is The Stunning New Digital Art Book From Ryan Octavian Ilinca

Romanian digital artist, painter, musician and creator Ryan Octavian Ilinca, has created a breathtaking book of digital art. Available on Amazon, this book is full of colorful surrealism to entice the mind and give a glimpse into a fascinating, dream world.

Surrealism is an incredibly unique and fascinating type of art. Able to take on any shape or form, it evokes images and color schemes that one would only see in their dreams. One of the most well-known artists who worked in surrealism was Salvador Dali. He is often the painter that is associated with this art form.  

Ryan Octavian Ilinca has developed a beautiful book of digital art, paying tribute to Salvador Dali and his style, through the title: I Dream of Hummingbirds and Dali. This book features a version of surrealism created with the help of an AI app, Ilinca, added his own touch to the images. On the last page of the book, the viewer can see a few of the artist's art pieces, done in his unique style, Octavianism.

Ryan Octavian Ilinca’s art  

Utilizing AI, Ryan Octavian Ilinca has created a dream-inducing collection of surrealist art filled with his own personal touches and images of hummingbirds. Many of these colorful masterpieces feature images of Salvador Dali as Ilinca includes the likeness of the artist who inspired him to create this book.

The AI images were modified by the artist, by adding and modifying certain details. Plus each image has the unique signature of the O for Octavianism with the inclusion of a 3D effect, and three of the pieces feature the likeness of his father to honor him.

As an artist, Ryan Octavian Ilinca has worked with numerous mediums, from digital art to resin, oils & acrylics. His work has been featured in a French art magazine and in art expositions in countries across the globe.

Ilinca holds a deep fascination for the way colors and shapes can come together to form thought-invoking imagery in art, and he hopes his work brings that inspiration to the lives of those who view it.  

“Artists don’t die; artists live forever through their work,” Ilinca says.  

I Dream of Hummingbirds and Dali is now available as a beautiful hardcover book to bring dreamy and unique art to anyone’s home or office.  

