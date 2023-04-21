Ground-Breaking Book Author, Launches New Literary Series, Exploring All I Can Do

MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Critically Acclaimed Author Nia Obotette is excited to announce the launch of her "Exploring All I Can Do Book Series," on Kickstarter featuring the release of three new books: Exploring All I Can Do - Hockey, Exploring All I Can Do - Fencing, and Exploring All I Can Do - Snowboarding and Skiing.
Despite progress being made in many areas surrounding diversity, representation in children's literature remains lacking. "Exploring All I Can Do," aims to fill this gap by featuring African-American children participating in sports such as snowboarding, skiing, fencing, and hockey, which have traditionally lacked diverse representation.
A historical new series, "Exploring All I Can Do" introduces children of various ages to sports they may not be familiar with and potentially cultivate new fans. The series emphasizes the significance of physical activity, outdoor play, and overall health for the younger generation.
The official launch date for the Kickstarter Campaign is Sunday, April 23, 2023. Despite the concerning statistics showing the scarcity of African American characters written and illustrated by people of color, Nia is thrilled to present this groundbreaking series to the world. She is determined to inspire a new generation.
To support the Kickstarter Campaign and learn more about the company and author, please visit our website or join her newsletter today at www.niatheauthor.com
