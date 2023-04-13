Site Inspections Move Along Steadily for Hurricane Fiona

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Within the Public Assistance Program, FEMA has completed more than 851 site inspections throughout Puerto Rico, advancing the island's recovery from Hurricane Fiona. This amount represents nearly 1,625 facilities and infrastructure items that applicants reported were damaged by the disaster.

“Recovery from Hurricane Fiona is advancing at a steady pace, with hundreds of site inspections and follow-up meetings anticipated in the coming weeks. To keep this momentum and avoid delays in the public assistance process, it is very important that municipalities, government agencies and nonprofit organizations continue providing information in a timely manner,” said Federal Coordinating Officer for Hurricane Fiona, Nancy Casper.

Hundreds of applicants have submitted damage inventory lists to FEMA. Over 12,300 facilities and infrastructure items have been submitted for review. These include 5,783 items from municipalities, 5,926 from government agencies and 624 from private non-profit organizations, such as houses of worship and community-based organizations. These damage inventory lists will be reviewed to ensure eligibility.

Currently, FEMA has nearly 60 site inspectors, including 15 new recruits from Puerto Rico, which support the site inspections for hurricane-damaged facilities.

The PA program delivery process is complex, with several phases of review, validation and approval, explained Jorge D. López, PA Deputy Infrastructure Branch Director at FEMA. “The goal is to complete all site inspections by the end of April,” López said.

The program delivery process consists of seven distinct phases, from the preliminary damage assessment conducted after the incident, until the final project reconciliation and closing. Some phases are concerned with inspecting and documenting damage, others with cost reviews and validation. During each phase there are specialists who must analyze data and review documentation to ensure compliance with FEMA procedures, in accordance with federal regulations and program requirements.