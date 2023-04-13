FEMA Provides $2.3M to the City of Dearborn

CHICAGO – FEMA and the Michigan State Police/Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) announced today that $2,370,160 in federal funding has been made available to the city of Dearborn for response costs related to the federally declared severe storms, flooding, and tornadoes from June 2021. This funding will reimburse the city of Dearborn for costs to remove debris caused by the disaster.

“FEMA’s Public Assistance Program is an important resource for communities when an emergency occurs,” said FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Tom Sivak. “This grant helped fund the removal of debris that posed immediate threats to the community’s health and safety and supported the city’s efforts to protect the lives and property of residents.”

“The city of Dearborn has done a great job with its recovery efforts,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “This federal funding will further the progress as it helps restore the city’s budget, freeing up additional resources that could be used to prevent future flood damage through mitigation efforts.”

FEMA provides a 90 percent federal share of eligible reimbursable expenses for this project. The eligible cost for this project is $2,633,511. The remaining 10 percent will be paid by the state of Michigan.

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding to local government jurisdictions and eligible private non-profits for the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged infrastructure as well as costs incurred for debris removal, disaster cleanup and emergency actions taken to protect lives or property. To learn more, visit FEMA’s website at www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit.

