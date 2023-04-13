USDA RD Grants are Available to help People in Rural Kentucky Repair their Homes Damaged by Storms in 2022

Frankfort, KY - U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA RD) has announced the availability of grants to help people repair their homes that were damaged by historic flooding and storms in 2022. Survivors living in 26 Kentucky counties may be eligible for funding.

Following the July 2022 storms and flooding in Eastern Kentucky, FEMA Interagency Recovery Coordination (IRC) mission assigned the USDA to assist low-income residents with additional funding sources available through their Rural Development program. IRC coordinated with FEMA Individual Assistance to identify potential eligible homeowners who continue to have housing needs and meet the requirements for USDA RD funding. This data allowed USDA RD to show congress the need for additional support to very-low-income residents rebuilding following the storms. These funds were then made available through the Disaster Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2023.

“Destructive weather like the historic flooding that impacted Eastern Kentucky destroyed homes and further exacerbated the affordable housing crisis in the region,” said Kentucky State USDA RD Director, Dr. Tom Carew. “USDA stands ready to help thousands across rural Kentucky access the resources they need to rebuild their homes, their communities and their lives.”

Residents in the following counties may be eligible for the funding: Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Christian, Clay, Cumberland, Floyd, Green, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Taylor, Whitley and Wolfe Counties

This grant program (while not duplicating any other benefits) can offer up to $40,675 to very low-income households. The grants are made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through this program, people may apply to receive grants directly from USDA to repair their homes. Funds will be available until expended. Grants may be used to:

pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a Presidentially declared disasters in calendar year 2022;

prepare a site for a manufactured home; or

relocate a manufactured home.

To be eligible:

For more information on how to apply, contact Rural Development Kentucky’s Single-Family Housing team at 859-224-7322 or visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/contact-page/kentucky-contacts.

Additional resources to support rural communities seeking disaster assistance are available at https://www.rd.usda.gov/page/rural-development-disaster-assistance.

Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

For the latest information on Kentucky flooding recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663 and follow FEMA on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion4. Visit the Governor’s website at governor.ky.gov/disaster-response/flood-response.