Earl Doucette Brings Safe Money & Income Radio To San Bernardino

Earl Doucette is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Safe Money & Income Radio.
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Earl Doucette is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Safe Money & Income Radio on KTIE-AM, “590 K-Tie”. As the host of the Safe Money & Income Radio show, he is frequently approached to speak on safe money concepts.
Earl Doucette was raised in East Orange, New Jersey. After attending Long Beach City College, he was recruited in 1987 by New York Life Insurance. He left college and began marketing insurance products such as life, disability, and health insurance. Earl learned valuable concepts, gained extensive knowledge, and became a successful insurance and business professional offering only the highest quality advice, products, and services. He empowered a large customer base of the working class, senior citizens, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to achieve financial satisfaction. He found his calling and a large customer base of loyal clients that needed his personal touch.
Customizable care, solving financial needs, and relating to his clients became his trademark and calling card while at New York Life. That philosophy carried over into starting his own company, Integrity First Financial Services Inc., offering safe, competitive insurance coverage and financial strategies with tax advantages that help protect and grow retirement funds. This continues to be his goal in business, even today.
Join others who have benefited in listening to Earl's no-nonsense approach to retirement planning.
