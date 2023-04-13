Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting With President Abinader and FM Álvarez of the Dominican Republic

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and met with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader and Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez on April 12. They discussed the deep ties between our countries, shared democratic values, and mutual interests in economic prosperity, including our collaboration through the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030). The Deputy Secretary lauded President Abinader’s leadership on anti-corruption and welcomed the Dominican Republic’s commitment to host an inclusive Tenth Summit of the Americas that addresses the shared challenges and opportunities facing our hemisphere. The leaders also discussed global challenges and regional security, including the urgent situation in Haiti.

