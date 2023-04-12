AG Kris Kobach: Annual crime victims service awards open for nomination

KANSAS, April 12 - TOPEKA – (April 12, 2023) – Five awards that recognize service to victims of crime are open for nomination, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced today.

The awards are made each year to recognize agencies, organizations and individuals who provide exemplary service to victims of crime in Kansas.

Nominations are open in the following award categories:

Criminal Justice (Law Enforcement Officer, Prosecutor, Judge, Probation/Parole) – Individuals who made a positive contribution regarding the needs of victims or offender accountability within the criminal justice response should be nominated for this award.

Community Champion (Individual, Employer or Business, Organization or Other) – This award recognizes an individual or group that made a significant difference for victims of crime.

Outstanding Victim Service Organization – This award recognizes a victim service organization for outstanding work in improving the lives of victims of crime.

Outstanding System-Based Victim Advocate – This award recognizes a system-based victim advocate for outstanding work in improving the lives of victims of crime.

Outstanding Community-Based Victim Advocate – This award recognizes a community-based victim advocate for outstanding work in improving the lives of victims of crime.

The deadline for receiving nominations is May 12. Nomination forms and detailed information on the nomination process for each of the award categories can be found at https://ag.ks.gov/victims-awards.

Awards will be presented by Attorney General Kobach during an awards luncheon held June 9. These awards are administered by the attorney general’s office Victim Services Division.