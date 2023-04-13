Submit Release
Timmons’ bill to establish a state emergency medical reserve corps clears Senate

OLYMPIA—The Nooksack River basin in Whatcom County experienced devastating flooding in November 2021. For Rep. Joe Timmons (D-Bellingham), it was a dark time that he still thinks about.

“So many people in our community stepped up to help their neighbors during the crisis, but the need was more than we could face alone” Timmons said. “And many in our communities are still in the process of rebuilding after the historic floods.”

That’s why Timmons introduced HB 1452, which will create a state emergency medical reserve corps that will be managed and run by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). DOH will register and train medical reserve corps members and the Secretary of Health will activate them based on their unique expertise and local needs.

“This bill will allow volunteers from all over the state to assist communities in times of need,” he explained.

Who would make up a state emergency medical reserve corps? Doctors, nurses, veterinarians, and mental health counselors, among others. “We owe it to all Washingtonians to be as prepared as possible in times of crisis, during public health emergencies and natural disasters,” said Timmons.

HB 1452 passed unanimously today (48-0) and now heads to the Governor’s desk for his signature.


