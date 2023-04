M. Scott Smallwood Wins 3rd Place for The Wondrous Tale of the Mysterious Mystic at The BookFest® Awards Spring 2023

M. Scott Smallwood, author of The Wondrous Tale of the Mysterious Mystic The Wondrous Tale of the Mysterious Mystic by M. Scott Smallwood

FRANKLINTON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- M. Scott Smallwood is a winner of Third Place at The BookFest Awards Spring 2023 for the book titled The Wondrous Tale of the Mysterious Mystic. The book is honored in the Fantasy/ Humorous category.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's dedication to honoring authors is rooted in a belief in the transformative power of literature and a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “It is important to recognize authors for the role they play in creating and sharing stories that entertain, educate, and inspire readers. Books transport us to new worlds, broaden perspectives, and foster empathy. As the Founder of The BookFest, I believe that by saluting authors and their literary achievements we elevate the importance of literature in our society.”M. Scott Smallwood says, "Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. I am grateful to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating The Wondrous Tale of the Mysterious Mystic. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions."Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am thrilled to announce M. Scott Smallwood as the winner of Third Place at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was particularly fierce, and M. Scott Smallwood should be very proud of this achievement."For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.To watch the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners video montage, or to see recordings of The BookFest videos, please visit the Programming Page of The BookFest Website.ABOUT THE AUTHORM. Scott Smallwood is a best-selling author most known for his humorous sci-fi/ fantasy book series titled The Series of Magical Adventures. His lesser-known works include a military romance novel titled Dreams of War, published in 2021, and various poems and short stories published in the mid-1990s through early-2000s. He first showed interest in writing at the age of six after reading The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain. Later, he had attended various styles of creative writing classes until his second year of college, where he majored in Film Studies with emphases on screenwriting.ABOUT THE BOOKFESTThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.