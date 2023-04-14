A Million Reasons to Celebrate: Voodling’s Series 2 Airdrop and the Future of Bitcoin Ordinals

Milkcrate commemorates one million Ordinal inscriptions with its all-new Series 2 and an exclusive airdrop
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joining the celebration of BitcoinOrdinals' impressive milestone of 1 million inscriptions, Voodling is delighted to offer fans an exclusive airdrop from its captivating Series 2 collection. This passionate project by Milkcrate blends cutting-edge technology with deeply engaging art hopes to help digital art collectors, traders, and admirers realize the true potential of Ordinals.
A Leap in the Bitcoin Ordinals Ecosystem:
Ordinals caught the world by surprise when, earlier this year, they went from a mere 100 to 100,000 inscriptions within just 52 days. However, this explosive growth also attracted unprecedented pushback from critics, thus putting future expansion under question.
Defying all odds and expectations, these on-chain artifacts have managed to hit another major milestone. In just 73 days, the all-new protocol has soared from just 105 inscriptions on January 26th to an incredible 1 million by April 8th.
From the inherent appeal of on-chain digital artifacts to support by leading players
such as Gamma.io and MagicEden, a lot of factors are contributing to the nonstop growth of Bitcoin’s native iteration of NFTs. There’s no slowing down either, as on March 23 and 24, Ordinals accounted for over 30% of all fees paid on the Bitcoin network, as reported by Dune Analytics.
Magic Eden Has Entered the Chat:
Last month saw Magic Eden, the leading marketplace in the Polygon and Solana space, go all-in on Ordinals. On March 21, they became the first major marketplace to support the secondary trades of Ordinals. This move immediately put Bitcoin NFTs in front of a millions-strong customer base whose love for digital art and decentralization is second to none.
Further solidifying its commitment, Magic Eden rolled out the Bitcoin Ordinals NFT Creator launchpad on April 6. This initiative simplifies the inscription process and onboards creators to the Bitcoin network, making it accessible to a bigger range of creatives.
The result of these initiatives is made obvious by Magic Eden’s growing share of the Ordinals market, which crossed 50% daily volume by the end of March. These spectacular results are sure to catch the eyes of other major marketplaces, which will only drive the Ordinals ecosystem even further.
High-Profile Projects and Airdrops:
Bitcoin Ordinals have attracted the attention of many renowned projects and creators so far, including the likes of YugaLabs, DeGods, and Kongz. However,
prominent NFT creators aren’t the only ones embracing the wave of digital artifacts.
The ripples are reaching far and wide, exemplified by luxury automobile manufacturer Bugatti’s launch of an Ordinal featuring a minimalist egg representation—inspired by Carlo Bugatti's quote: "The purest perfect shape of nature is the egg."
In terms of airdrops, few can compete with PixelPepes, which airdropped the iconic characters to early Ordinal Wallet users. This strategic move brought many new participants into the world of Ordinals. Milkcrate, in advance the Voodling drop, is launching its own airdrop with the debut of its all-new up and coming Series 2.
Voodling Series 2 Sneak Peek:
Voodling's Series 2 collection exemplifies the boundless artistic potential of Bitcoin Ordinals. Each piece is meticulously crafted, weaving together enchanting narratives and vibrant designs. The Series 2 release is a testament to Milkcrate's dedication, as Voodling aims to demonstrate the possibilities of merging art and technology through Ordinals.
In simpler words, Voodling is the opposite of 10k generic character NFT collections. With Voodling, each piece reflects a unique perspective, woven together by merging artwork and 'orange pilled' narrative.
Voodling's Exclusive Airdrop:
In light of the 1 million inscriptions milestone, Voodling is offering two exclusive, (sub one million inscription) airdrops from its upcoming Series 2 collection:
Inscription #910704 and Inscription #910705.
To participate, users must follow Voodling on Twitter and have an Ordinals Wallet address to receive their very-own on-chain Voodling artwork. The airdrop is scheduled for April 15, 2023, giving lucky winners a chance to own a piece of Voodling's inspired vision.
Embrace Ordinals By Winning Free Voodling Inscriptions:
With Bitcoin Ordinals marching past 1 million inscriptions in record time, many expect them to soar past 10 million by the end of year. This puts sub-million inscriptions (under the magical 1 million number) in a unique position to profit from the unstoppable ascend of these digital artefacts.
Embrace this unique opportunity to join the growing Bitcoin Ordinals community by reserving a spot in the Voodling airdrop. For further details, be sure to explore the following links:
