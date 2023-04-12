Daiwa Health Development Launches New Product to Support Digestive Health

Daiwa Health Development, a leading provider of natural health and wellness products, announces the launch of its new product, Daiwa GastroImmune™. Powered by ImmunoLin®, this dietary supplement helps support digestive function and a healthy mucosal immune system.

ImmunoLin® is an agglomerated powder purified from edible bovine plasma that contains more than 50% immunoglobulins, other peptides and growth factors found naturally in milk or colostrum. Proteomics techniques have identified over 180 unique proteins in ImmunoLin®.

"We are excited to introduce Daiwa GastroImmune™, which is shown to help restore gut homeostasis, support healthy GI barrier function, bind and neutralize bacterial toxins in the gut and aid in uptake and utilization of nutrients," said Daiwa Health Development Vice President Hank Cheatham. "We believe that providing natural solutions for digestive health is an important part of a holistic approach to well-being."

What Exactly is Daiwa GastroImmune™?

Daiwa GastroImmune™ contains ImmunoLin®, a natural source of immunoglobulins, peptides and growth factors, including IGF-1, TGF-beta, NGF, EGF and more. The combination of ImmunoLin® and other nutrients is designed to support digestive function and a healthy mucosal immune system. The protein mixture found in ImmunoLin® is called serum-derived bovine immunoglobulin/protein isolate (SBI) and is manufactured using a tightly-controlled and highly reproducible process at an FDA-inspected facility.

Research studies have shown that the diversity of immunoglobulins and proteins found in ImmunoLin® is safe and can improve digestive health and nutritional status by decreasing immune activation through mechanisms that involve antigen binding and strengthening gut barrier function.

A healthy digestive system is essential for breaking down foods and liquids into carbohydrates, fats, and proteins so the body can absorb them as nutrients for growth and energy. It also contains much of the body's immune system, protecting against pathogens or other toxic substances consumed in food or water. However, problems caused by genetics, pathogenic microbes, or immune system dysregulation may cause gastrointestinal (GI) distress, resulting in symptoms such as bloating, abdominal pain, gas or diarrhea.

One way to support a healthy GI system is to consume active immune factors from another immunologically ‘mature' individual, which is best documented through the ingestion of breast milk containing high levels of immunoglobulins by a newborn infant.

ImmunoLin® is the branded ingredient serum-derived bovine immunoglobulin/protein isolate (SBI). SBI is an agglomerated powder purified from edible bovine plasma using a tightly-controlled cGMP manufacturing process at an FDA-inspected facility. SBI comprises over 90% protein and more than 50% immunoglobulins, other peptides and growth factors found naturally in milk or colostrum. The mechanism by which immunoglobulins and other bioactive peptides found in SBI help to maintain gut barrier function is believed to involve the direct binding of microbial components found naturally in the digestive tract.

Where Can Daiwa GastroImmune™ Be Purchased?

Daiwa GastroImmune™ is available online on Daiwa's website or its Amazon store. It is also available in select retail stores throughout the US.

About Daiwa Health Development

Daiwa Health Development is a California-based company focused on providing natural health solutions to improve the quality of life for its customers. Its products are based on cutting-edge scientific research and are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities in the United States, backed by the decades of expertise provided by its parent company, Daiwa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company founded in 1956. Through innovative and effective health solutions, Daiwa Health Development strives to make a positive impact on the lives of its customers. Daiwa says its products are produced at FDA-inspected manufacturing facilities.

