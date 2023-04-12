Vending Machine for PPE Growth and Future Prospects: Disruptive Technology to Ensure Better Inventory Control and Savings

The evolution of vending technology that enables stocking and dispensing a wide range of PPE irrespective of size and weight will boost the update of PPE vending machines. To gain a competitive advantage, larger distributors/ MROs are offering vending machines at no cost but charging a monthly subscription.
The penetration of dual technology with vending machines and reverse vending machines will boost end-user sustainability and carbon footprint reduction efforts. Reduction in PPE misuse, thefts, and wastage will persuade employers to opt for vending machines. When using vending machines, PPE consumption is expected to reduce by 30% to 50%, thus creating a lucrative cost-control alternative.
The onus of inventory replenishment rests on distributors and vending service providers and reduces the requirement for an own/ leased warehouse; this and the increase in productivity will reduce the cost of PPE ownership and drive the adoption of PPE vending machines. As PPE is available 24*7 and easily accessible, it will reduce downtime significantly. A PPE vending machine ensures compliance, increases safety awareness, reduces on-the-job-hazard, and serves as a cost-effective option, as PPE usage can be easily tracked. PPE vending machines offer better inventory control and lower the requirement for PPE stock-keeping personnel and the chances for manual errors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vending Machine for PPE
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Type of Vending Machines
Coil-type Vending Machines
Revolving-carousel-type Vending Machines
Locker-/drawer-type Vending Machines
Scale-based Machine-type Vending Machines
PPE Product Segments Covered
Industries Covered
Distribution Channels
Distribution Channel Analysis
Benefits Across the Value Chain
Key Competitors - Partial List, Based on Distribution Channel
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Growing Verticals
Traditional PPE Management
Challenges to Traditional PPE Management
Advantages of PPE Vending Machines
PPE Vending Machine: Reporting Capabilities
Working Principle of a Typical PPE Vending Machine
Product Innovation
Enhanced Safety & Compliance
The Move Toward Sustainability
PPE Asset Management
The Future of PPE Vending Machines
Future Business Model: Case Study (Rental & Laundry)
Limitations of PPE Vending Machines
3. PPE Vending Viability
Factors Determining the Current and Future Growth of Vending Machines for PPE
Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Above-the-Neck PPE
Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Respiratory Protection PPE
Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Hand Protection PPE
Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Protective Clothing PPE
Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Protective Footwear PPE
Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Fall Protection PPE
Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Gas Detection PPE
Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Workwear PPE
Vending Viability Assessment: Healthcare Respiratory Protection PPE
Vending Viability Assessment: Healthcare Hand Protection PPE
Vending Viability Assessment: Healthcare Protective Clothing PPE Vending
Vending Viability Assessment: Healthcare Face Protection PPE
Feasibility Assessment of PPE Vending Machine by Product Segment
Factors Determining the Current and Future Growth of PEE Vending Machines across End-user Industries
Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Construction Industry
Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Manufacturing Industry
Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Utilities Industry
Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Oil & Gas Industry
Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Mining Industry
Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Transportation Industry
Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Chemical Industry
Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Automotive Industry
Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Healthcare Industry
Assessment of Vending Machines for PPE by Industry
4. Case Study
Case Study 1: 1sourcevend
Case Study 2: AutoCrib
Case Study 3: Blackwoods
Case Study 4: CribMaster
Case Study 5: Fastenal
Case Study 6: Stauffer Glove & Safety
Case Study 7: Turtle & Hughes Inc.
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Vending Machines That Offer a Wider Range of PPE
Growth Opportunity 2: Reverse Vending Machines
Growth Opportunity 3: Creation of a Continuous Revenue Stream
6. Appendix
List of Vending Machine Companies
7. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
List of Exhibits
Legal Disclaimer
