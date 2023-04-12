Hyundai automobile sales in Việt Nam increased by 5.5% in March

VIETNAM, April 12 - HÀ NỘI — Thành Công Group (TC Group) on Tuesday announced sales results for March with 5,770 Hyundai automobiles sold in Việt Nam last month, up 5.5 per cent over February.

Hyundai Accent continued to be the best-selling model in March with 1,355 units delivered to customers, followed by Hyundai Creta with 1,035 units - equal to the level a month earlier, and Hyundai Grand i10 with 664 units.

More than 640 Hyundai Stargazer were sold last month, 2.5 times higher than that of February. The TC Group recorded sales of 514 Hyundai Santa Fe units, equivalent to the previous month Hyundai Tucson of 307, up 54.2 per cent compared to February.

Hyundai commercial models achieved sales of 1,016 vehicles in March, an increase of 42.1 per cent compared to February 2023.

In the first quarter of 2023, Hyundai-branded models achieved sales of 14,736 units, down 21.1 per cent compared to the same period last year.

TC Group expects higher sales in the second quarter of this year, explaining that the demand will increase thanks to the peak tourism season with greater travel demand. — VNS