The Psychoanalytical Treatment of the Psychoses and its Results

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 11-13, 2023, specialists from Belgium, Canada, France, and the United States will gather in Quebec City to present the results of the psychoanalytic treatment of people with psychosis.
All presentations will be in French, with English translations of texts provided. Discussion will be in French and English.
The International Freudian Group for Research and Clinical and Cultural Intervention (GIFRIC) will host psychoanalytic practitioners from throughout the world at the Hôtel le Concorde Québec of Quebec City on May 11-13, 2023. Specialists will present the results of their work with people with psychosis, and participants will have the chance to discuss those results and the transformations in psychoanalytic theory and practice which accompanied them.
Forty years of clinical experience with hundreds of individuals suffering from psychotic disorders at the Center for Psychoanalytical Treatment of the Psychoses (the 388), a treatment center located in downtown Quebec, have required GIFRIC to undertake a comprehensive reevaluation of both psychoanalytic theory and the psychoanalytic clinic. This experiment, which was unique both in its conditions and its ambition, has brought about profound and surprising changes in the lives of these psychotics. But it has also overturned the theoretical assumptions and clinical perspectives concerning the treatment of the psychoses in psychiatry as well as in psychoanalysis, by framing the question of results in new terms. For its work in this field, GIFRIC has been recognized with the Hans W. Loewald Award, awarded in 2004 by the International Federation for Psychoanalytic Education, and with the Medal of the National Assembly of Quebec, awarded in 2022. It has also been the subject of a qualitative study published in Psychiatric Services, a journal of the American Psychiatric Association, in which researchers from Harvard Medical School and Columbia University visited the 388 in connection with a grant from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). About this research, author Norma Ware wrote, “My research team […] paid two visits to GIFRIC and the 388 […] We were very impressed with what we saw during these visits—by the quality of the work, the commitment of those doing the work, and the fact that the services, as a result of public support, can be made available to persons at varying levels of income.”
In this context, it is urgent that clinicians who are grappling with psychosis, whether they are psychoanalysts or not, have the opportunity to come together to examine what this experiment might contribute to other kinds of experiences involving the clinic and the psychoanalytic perspective, in different cultural contexts and on more than one continent.
The Conference hopes to provide an unprecedented opportunity for exchanges amongst practitioners who, from a range of places and contexts, work to offer a psychoanalytic treatment to psychotics, a treatment which, going well beyond the stabilization of symptoms, opens a space for the speech of the human subject who is considered capable of profound changes, changes which allow the psychotic to hope for a future where his or her desires can have a place in and contribute to coexistence with others.
“It is a historic moment for the 388, for the clinic of psychosis, and for psychoanalysis,” says Willy Apollon, psychoanalyst, philosopher, and co-founder of GIFRIC and the 388.
Established in 1977, GIFRIC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to respond to current challenges through effective innovations that cannot be assimilated into the structures of traditional mental health institutions; to promote a global and structural approach that acts on conditions and causes rather than an approach that focuses on more limited symptom-driven interventions; and to create and promote clinical centers, research groups, programs and projects aiming at the improvement of clinical and socio-cultural interventions through an interdisciplinary approach. The objective is thus always both medium-term and long-term, as it is grounded in an interdisciplinary approach whereby ongoing research informs the orientation, management, and implementation of interventions.
GIFRIC
International Freudian Group
+1 418-687-4350 email us here
