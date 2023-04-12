Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market Report 2023: Gradual Data Collection Helping to Improve Solutions

There were 2,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,735 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Solution, Application, Adoption Framework and Country-Wise Analysis, Startup Analysis, Patent Analysis, and Value Chain - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global autonomous agriculture equipment market was valued at $10.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $28.54 billion in 2027, following a CAGR of 21.65% during 2022-2027.
The growth in the global autonomous agriculture equipment market is expected to be driven by an increase in the adoption of automated farming technologies due to labor shortages and high labor costs, a rise in optimization of crop yield and waste reduction, and a rise in dependence on advanced technologies to enhance productivity across the globe.
Market Lifecycle Stage
The autonomous agriculture equipment market is in a growing phase owing to different advanced technologies in the market. An increase in the adoption of automated machinery and equipment, sensors and navigation systems, robots, autonomous vehicles, and others is expected to drive market growth from 2022 to 2027. An autonomous tractor is the most important hardware component used in modern agriculture operations.
Impact
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Application
The global autonomous agriculture equipment market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by harvesting. The desire to reduce costs and increase profitability and the increasing costs of labor and other inputs are the key factors expected to drive the growth of this segment globally. This is followed by the spraying segment, which accounts for the second-largest share in the autonomous agriculture equipment market due to the need for more efficient and targeted use of chemicals, the desire to reduce costs and increase profitability, and concerns about worker safety and environmental impact.
Segmentation 2: by Product Type
Based on products, the robot segment is estimated to capture the highest market share during the period 2022 to 2027. Agriculture robot is increasingly used in various farming operations such as weed control, planting, harvesting, and soil analysis. In addition, with the increasing adoption of intelligent or autonomous robots integrated with sensors and navigation systems, computer vision is expected to drive the growth of the autonomous agriculture equipment market worldwide. Moreover, an increase in penetration of integrated hardware and software technologies is expected to increase the production and efficiency of farms, which in turn is projected to drive market growth in the coming years.
Segmentation 3: by Region
North America generated the highest revenue of $3,218.3 million in 2021. The region is experiencing an increase in the adoption of autonomous agriculture equipment such as autonomous vehicles, drones, robots, irrigation systems, and other automation and control systems. In addition, the increased adoption of digital technologies for modern farm machinery in efficient crop production in the region, along with the rise in popularity of indoor farming owing to urbanization. In addition, the North America region is also anticipated to grow at a faster rate.
Recent Developments in Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Opportunities
Key Companies Profiled
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
2 Application
2.1 Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Application)
2.1.1 Planting
2.1.2 Harvesting
2.1.3 Spraying
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Demand Analysis Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Application)
3 Products
3.1 Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Equipment Type)
3.1.1 Tractors
3.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
3.1.3 Robots
3.1.4 Others (Planters, Harvesters, Irrigations Systems, etc.)
3.2 Demand Analysis Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Equipment Type)
3.3 Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Type)
3.3.1 Autonomous
3.3.2 Semi-Autonomous
3.4 Demand Analysis Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Type)
3.5 Patent Analysis
3.5.1 Patent Analysis (by Objective)
3.5.1.1 Patent Analysis (by Product)
3.5.2 Patent Analysis (by Organization)
3.5.3 Patent Analysis (by Patent Office)
3.6 Value Chain Analysis
4 Region
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
6 Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5zvwh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-autonomous-agriculture-equipment-market-report-2023-gradual-data-collection-helping-to-improve-solutions-301795664.html
SOURCE Research and Markets