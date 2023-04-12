Corpay Cross-Border Announced as Rugby Australia's Official FX Payments Partner

Providing access to cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions

Corpay1, a FLEETCOR® FLT brand and global leader in business payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay's Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with Rugby Australia to become their official Foreign Exchange (FX) Payments Partner. As part of this partnership, Corpay Cross-Border has also been named an Official Partner of both the Men's Australian National Rugby Union Team, the Wallabies, and the Women's Australian National Rugby Union Team, the Wallaroos.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005629/en/

As Corpay grows their brand and business across the globe, so does its valued family of partners in the sports industry. Corpay is committed to support Rugby Australia, along with the Wallabies and Wallaroos success in upcoming rugby championships, international fixtures, and their venture into the World Cup.

Through this alliance, Rugby Australia, along with the broader Rugby Australia ecosystem of corporate business partners* will be able to gain access to and utilise Corpay's innovative solutions to help mitigate their foreign exchange exposure. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border's award-winning platform will enable eligible companies to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

"The team at Corpay Cross-Border is very excited about our new partnership with Rugby Australia and the Wallabies and Wallaroos, which marks an important milestone for our brand's presence in Australia." said Brad Loder, Vice President, Cross-Border Marketing, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "We are also proud to be able to align the Corpay brand with the both the Wallabies and Wallaroos, both historic and globally recognised rugby unions, whose history, values and eagerness to grow the game of rugby creates a unique synergy between our respective organisations."

"Rugby Australia is delighted to welcome Corpay as an Official Partner of the Wallabies and Wallaroos," said Andy Marinos, CEO of Rugby Australia. "There is great synergy between the two organisations, with Corpay a recognised global leader in business finance solutions, and the Wallabies and Wallaroos firmly locked on becoming global Rugby leaders. "We are looking forward to working closely together with Corpay as we embark on a truly exciting period for Rugby in Australia."

About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR FLT portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia, the governing body of Rugby Union in Australia, is the home of the national Men's and Women's XVs and Sevens programs. The organisation actively supports the growth of the game at every level, from grassroots clubs through to international competitions. For more information, visit rugby.com.au

1"Corpay" (a Fleetcor FLT brand) in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay https://payments.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of the Corpay brand is available here: https://payments.corpay.com/compliance.

* Subject to credit and compliance approval from the relevant Corpay company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005629/en/