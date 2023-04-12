Quantum Metal Review: The Powerhouse By Dato Lim Khong Soon

The company is now a proud recipient of the Digital and Technology Business Excellence Award in Sin Chew Business Excellence Awards 2020.

Quantum Metal, one of Malaysia's largest gold bullion distributors, has been awarded the Digital and Technology Business Excellence Award at the Sin Chew Business Excellence Awards 2020. The award ceremony, held on 3rd March 2020, was attended by prominent business community members, including Datuk Lim Ban Hong, the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the business community," said Dato Lim Khong Soon, Founder and CEO of Quantum Metal. "This award is a testament to our commitment to using technology to drive positive change in the business world, and we will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do.”

The Digital and Technology Business Excellence Award was presented to Quantum Metal for its exceptional digital and technological innovation achievements. The company has been recognized for its role in providing innovative solutions for economic recovery and growth.

Since its establishment in 2012, Quantum Metal Review has partnered with reputable and renowned banks and international bullion suppliers, such as Perth Mint, to provide gold products (99.99% premium) to Malaysian markets, which include government bodies, banks, financial institutions, merchants, and individual gold bullion dealers. As of 2019, the company has ventured into retail by launching its innovative retail-centric product offerings.

The Sin Chew Business Excellence Awards recognize and celebrate businesses contributing to Malaysia's economic growth and development. The award categories cover a range of areas, including innovation, transformation, sustainability, and leadership.

In Dato Lim Khong Soon’s speech at the award ceremony, Datuk Lim Ban Hong, the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, congratulated all the award winners and highlighted the importance of innovation, transformation, sustainability, and leadership in driving economic growth. He also acknowledged technology's important role in this process and praised Quantum Metal for its outstanding achievements.

About Quantum Metal

Quantum Metal, established in 2012, is currently one of the largest gold bullion distributors in Malaysia. Having built a reputation for partnering with reputable and renowned banks and international bullion suppliers to provide top-quality products, the company acquired Quantum Metal Exchange Inc in 2021 for QMSB global expansion.

