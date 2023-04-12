Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated First Quarter 2023 Results, April 2023 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2023 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

April 2023 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock

Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2023 of $11.56

Estimated GAAP net income of $0.10 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, including an estimated $0.33 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments

Estimated 0.9% total return on equity for the quarter

Estimated book value, net income and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of March 31, 2023

Next Dividend Announcement Expected May 10, 2023

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") ORC announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of April 2023. The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid May 26, 2023 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on April 28, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of April 27, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on May 10, 2023.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of April 12, 2023 and March 31, 2023 the Company had 39,085,756 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 36,764,983 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated March 31, 2023 Book Value Per Share

The Company's estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2023 was $11.56. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At March 31, 2023, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $451.7 million with 39,085,756 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated a net income per share of $0.10, which includes $0.33 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.48 per share. Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company's estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 0.9%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company's stockholders' equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $0.11 per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.48 and a decrease in book value per share of $0.37 from December 31, 2022.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of March 31, 2023 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company's financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, are subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Jan 23 - Mar-23 23-Mar Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Apr) in Apr) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 15yr 4.0 $ 391 $ 387 0.01 % $ 99.02 4.00 % 4.54 % 59 120 0.8 % 0.8 % $ 6 $ (6 ) 15yr Total 391 387 0.01 % 99.02 4.00 % 4.54 % 59 120 0.8 % 0.8 % 6 (6 ) 30yr 3.0 2,516,951 2,273,406 56.84 % 90.32 3.00 % 3.44 % 23 333 4.6 % 3.6 % 72,498 (74,352 ) 30yr 3.5 209,465 198,346 4.96 % 94.69 3.50 % 4.03 % 37 313 7.6 % 6.8 % 5,443 (5,534 ) 30yr 4.0 471,336 452,279 11.31 % 95.96 4.00 % 4.76 % 15 343 5.0 % 2.9 % 11,023 (11,985 ) 30yr 4.5 484,072 472,527 11.81 % 97.62 4.37 % 5.30 % 10 350 3.1 % 4.0 % 8,895 (10,303 ) 30yr 5.0 582,948 583,517 14.59 % 100.10 5.00 % 5.93 % 7 353 7.6 % 5.5 % 9,077 (10,956 ) 30yr Total 4,264,772 3,980,075 99.50 % 93.32 3.56 % 4.16 % 19 338 5.0 % 3.9 % 106,935 (113,131 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,265,163 3,980,462 99.51 % 93.32 3.56 % 4.16 % 19 338 5.0 % 3.9 % 106,942 (113,138 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 10,226 1,071 0.03 % 10.47 4.00 % 4.57 % 135 98 12.3 % 10.6 % 5 (6 ) IO 30yr 3.0 3,107 426 0.01 % 13.72 3.00 % 3.64 % 98 252 0.7 % 0.6 % - (2 ) IO 30yr 4.0 89,063 16,329 0.41 % 18.33 4.00 % 4.60 % 103 248 5.1 % 4.8 % (487 ) 351 IO 30yr 4.5 3,814 715 0.02 % 18.74 4.50 % 4.99 % 153 193 8.0 % 7.1 % (10 ) 6 IO 30yr 5.0 2,134 422 0.01 % 19.76 5.00 % 5.36 % 153 195 16.2 % 11.0 % (11 ) 8 IO Total 108,344 18,963 0.47 % 17.50 4.01 % 4.60 % 109 231 6.0 % 5.5 % (504 ) 358 IIO 30yr 4.0 30,333 482 0.01 % 1.59 0.00 % 4.40 % 67 283 6.5 % 6.4 % 118 (101 ) Total Structured RMBS 138,677 19,445 0.49 % 14.02 3.13 % 4.55 % 100 242 6.1 % 5.7 % (387 ) 257 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,403,840 $ 3,999,907 100.00 % 3.55 % 4.18 % 22 335 5.0 % 4.0 % $ 106,555 $ (112,881 )

Average Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (926,500 ) Jun-23 $ (22,925 ) $ 20,536 10-Year Treasury Ultra(3) (54,200 ) Jun-23 (3,256 ) 2,932 Swaps (1,674,000 ) Apr-29 (42,016 ) 40,449 TBA (875,000 ) Apr-23 (23,956 ) 25,351 Swaptions (533,000 ) May-24 (3,073 ) 4,945 Hedge Total $ (4,062,700 ) $ (95,226 ) $ 94,213 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 11,329 $ (18,668 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.51 at March 31, 2023. The market value of the short position was $1,014.6 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $117.12 at March 31, 2023. The market value of the short position was $63.5 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of March 31, 2023 Fannie Mae $ 2,630,154 65.8 % Freddie Mac 1,369,753 34.2 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,999,907 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of March 31, 2023 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 155,241 3.9 % Whole Pool Assets 3,844,666 96.1 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,999,907 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of March 31, 2023 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity ABN AMRO Bank N.V. $ 220,568 5.9 % 5.12% 74 6/13/2023 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 213,221 5.7 % 4.89% 18 4/20/2023 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 77,400 2.1 % 4.91% 20 4/20/2023 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 337,222 8.9 % 4.96% 19 4/28/2023 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 219,290 5.8 % 4.85% 9 5/11/2023 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 190,315 5.0 % 4.99% 27 4/28/2023 Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. 255,292 6.8 % 4.76% 17 4/17/2023 ING Financial Markets LLC 232,368 6.2 % 4.97% 34 5/4/2023 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 350,932 9.3 % 4.87% 13 4/24/2023 Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC 18,430 0.5 % 4.95% 13 4/13/2023 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 303,698 8.1 % 5.01% 87 9/1/2023 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 173,462 4.6 % 4.87% 22 5/1/2023 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 315,289 8.4 % 4.94% 25 5/11/2023 South Street Securities, LLC 37,144 1.0 % 4.90% 17 4/17/2023 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 162,880 4.3 % 5.06% 45 6/9/2023 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 124,384 3.3 % 4.95% 17 4/24/2023 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 2,684 0.1 % 4.95% 13 4/13/2023 Santander Bank, N.A. 118,614 3.1 % 4.84% 23 4/27/2023 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 234,160 6.2 % 4.88% 18 4/28/2023 StoneX Financial Inc. 182,084 4.8 % 4.81% 25 5/10/2023 Total Borrowings $ 3,769,437 100.0 % 4.92% 30 9/1/2023

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005701/en/