INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up" or the "Company") UP investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 31, 2023, after the market closed, Wheels Up disclosed that it was restating prior financial statements "due to the identification of errors related to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge" of $62 million that "should have been recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2022." The Company also stated that management had determined that a material weakness existed in its internal control over financial reporting and that it has "reconsidered its assessment and now concludes that [it] did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures."

On this news, Wheels Up's stock price fell $0.072, or 11.4%, to close at $0.561 per share on April 3, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

