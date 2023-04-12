FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2023

CONTACT: Jon Lanier, NCDA&CS general counsel

919-707-3010; jonathan.lanier@ncagr.gov

Board of Agriculture will meet April 17

RALEIGH – The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hold a meeting Monday, April 17, at 1 p.m. in the training room of the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center in Raleigh.

The board will take up the following items:

Referendum Request – North Carolina Apple Growers Association

Industry Updates from Board Members

Other Business

In Memoriam: Former Board of Agriculture Member Dan Finch

A copy of the agenda is online at https://www.ncagr.gov/paffairs/documents/BOAApril172023upagenda.pdf

About the Board of Agriculture

The Board of Agriculture is a policymaking body that adopts regulations for many of the programs administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Members are appointed by the governor. The Commissioner of Agriculture serves as chairman of the board.

