Board of Agriculture will meet April 17

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2023
Jon Lanier, NCDA&CS general counsel
RALEIGH – The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hold a meeting Monday, April 17, at 1 p.m. in the training room of the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center in Raleigh.
The board will take up the following items:
A copy of the agenda is online at https://www.ncagr.gov/paffairs/documents/BOAApril172023upagenda.pdf
About the Board of Agriculture
The Board of Agriculture is a policymaking body that adopts regulations for many of the programs administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Members are appointed by the governor. The Commissioner of Agriculture serves as chairman of the board.
