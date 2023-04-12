Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Thursday, April 13, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for Thursday April 13 will include the following:

Thursday, April 13: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Thursday, April 13 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will join the Department of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services and academic partners in recognizing National Collegiate Recovery Day, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 13 at 5:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the keynote speaker at the Leadership South Carolina Graduation, Francis Marion University, Jean and Hugh Leatherman Medical Center Auditorium, 201 West Evans Street, Florence, S.C.