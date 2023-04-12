Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,765 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Thursday, April 13, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for Thursday April 13 will include the following: 

Thursday, April 13: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Thursday, April 13 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will join the Department of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services and academic partners in recognizing National Collegiate Recovery Day, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 13 at 5:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the keynote speaker at the Leadership South Carolina Graduation, Francis Marion University, Jean and Hugh Leatherman Medical Center Auditorium, 201 West Evans Street, Florence, S.C.

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more