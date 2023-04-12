Kreidler issues $578,363 in fines for violations in March

April 7, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued fines in March totaling $578,363 against insurance companies that violated state insurance laws and regulations.

Insurance companies

The Standard Insurance Company, Portland, Ore.; fined $500,000 (order 20-0881 (fortress.wa.gov)).

Standard issues disability insurance to the state Health Care Authority for public employees’ benefits and did so using forms that had not been filed with the Insurance Commissioner. As part of the resolution to this matter, the OIC also issued a Technical Assistance Advisory to disability insurers operating in Washington.

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington, Seattle, Wash.; fined $30,000 (order 23-0048 (fortress.wa.gov)).

Kaiser erroneously denied an appeal request and did not use its full legal name on 2022 marketing materials.

Unauthorized insurers

Christian Care Ministry, Melbourne, Fla.; fined $38,363 (order 23-0049 (fortress.wa.gov)).

Christian Care Ministry acted as an unauthorized insurer by offering its disability income program in Washington State between 2007 and 2020. The company was also ordered to stop selling insurance in Washington. The total includes a $25,000 fine and $13,363 for taxes, penalties and interest due.

Eusoh, Inc.; fined $20,000 with $10,000 suspended (order 23-0038 (fortress.wa.gov)).

Eusoh acted as an unauthorized insurer by offering pet insurance online.

About the Office

Kreidler’s office oversees Washington’s insurance industry to ensure that individuals, companies, agents and brokers follow state laws. Since 2001, Kreidler has assessed more than $38 million in fines, which are directed to the state’s general fund to pay for state services.

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner publishes disciplinary orders against companies, agents and brokers (fortress.wa.gov). Consumers can also look up complaints against insurance companies (fortress.wa.gov).

For an insurance question or complaint, you may contact Kreidler’s consumer advocates online or by phone at 800-562-6900.

