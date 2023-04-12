Kreidler issues $578,363 in fines for violations in March

Standard issues disability insurance to the state Health Care Authority for public employees’ benefits and did so using forms that had not been filed with the Insurance Commissioner. As part of the resolution to this matter, the OIC also issued a Technical Assistance Advisory to disability insurers operating in Washington.
Christian Care Ministry acted as an unauthorized insurer by offering its disability income program in Washington State between 2007 and 2020. The company was also ordered to stop selling insurance in Washington. The total includes a $25,000 fine and $13,363 for taxes, penalties and interest due.
Eusoh acted as an unauthorized insurer by offering pet insurance online.
About the Office
Kreidler’s office oversees Washington’s insurance industry to ensure that individuals, companies, agents and brokers follow state laws. Since 2001, Kreidler has assessed more than $38 million in fines, which are directed to the state’s general fund to pay for state services.
