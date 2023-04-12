Submit Release
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2023 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2023 totaled $138.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $67.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $71.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of March 31, 2023 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $20,329          
Global Discovery           1,551          
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth           11,792          
U.S. Small-Cap Growth           3,410          
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity           429          
Non-U.S. Growth           13,805          
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth           7,176          
China Post-Venture           180          
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity           3,516          
U.S. Mid-Cap Value           2,834          
Value Income           11          
International Value Team    
International Value           34,383          
International Explorer           178          
Global Value Team    
Global Value           22,547          
Select Equity           332          
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets           838          
Credit Team    
High Income           7,876          
Credit Opportunities           156          
Floating Rate           46          
Developing World Team    
Developing World           3,740          
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak           2,710          
Antero Peak Hedge           577          
EMsights Capital Group    
Global Unconstrained           17          
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities           54          
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities           11          
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $138,498          

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $53 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

 


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

