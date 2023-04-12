AMH Announces Dates of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH AMH, a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Live conference call



Toll free number: (877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number: (201) 389-0879 (for international callers)

Passcode: Not required

Simultaneous audio webcast link: www.amh.com under "Investor relations"







Conference call replay



Toll free number: (844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number: (412) 317-6671 (for international callers)

Passcode: 13737880#

Webcast link: www.amh.com under "Investor relations"

Date accessible through: May 19, 2023



About AMH

AMH is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, a 2023 Great Place to Work®, a 2022 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of December 31, 2022, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

