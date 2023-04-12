Submit Release
CTI BioPharma to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in April 2023

SEATTLE, Wash., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC, a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that the management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in April 2023.

22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Type: Fireside Chat
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
3:45 p.m. ET (12:45 p.m. PT)

Stifel 2023 Targeted Oncology Days (Virtual)
Type: Corporate Presentation
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT)

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the CTI BioPharma website under the Investors & Media section: Events and Presentations.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma is a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product, VONJO® (pacritinib), a JAK2, ACVR1,­­ and IRAK1 inhibitor, that spares JAK1. VONJO is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate- or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. This indication is approved under FDA accelerated approval based on spleen volume reduction. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement. For more information, please visit www.ctibiopharma.com.

VONJO® is a registered trademark of CTI BioPharma Corp.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Remy Bernarda
Jenny Kobin
invest@ctibiopharma.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-to-participate-in-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-april-2023-301796072.html

SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.

