Global PoE Injector Market to Reach US$1.3 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022-2031: Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global PoE Injector Market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, the market size of the PoE Injector market is anticipated to surpass US$ 1.3 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.
The integration of PoE technology with AI is a growing trend in the PoE Injector market. PoE injectors can be used to power and connect various AI-powered devices, such as sensors and cameras, enabling centralized control and management of these devices. The adoption of PoE technology in AI is expected to increase as more industries embrace AI-powered solutions.
PoE injectors are increasingly being used in data centers to power network devices. This trend is driven by the need for cost-effective and reliable power solutions for data center operations. PoE injectors are also preferred over traditional power solutions as they can reduce cable clutter and simplify installation and maintenance.
Key Findings of the Market Report
PoE Injector Market Growth Drivers & Trends
Global PoE Injector Market: Regional Profile
Some key developments with regard to the PoE Injector market are as follows:
PoE Injector Market: Key Segments
By Type
By Application
By Installation
By End Use
By Distribution Channel
By Region
