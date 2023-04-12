Global PoE Injector Market to Reach US$1.3 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022-2031: Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global PoE Injector Market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, the market size of the PoE Injector market is anticipated to surpass US$ 1.3 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.



The integration of PoE technology with AI is a growing trend in the PoE Injector market. PoE injectors can be used to power and connect various AI-powered devices, such as sensors and cameras, enabling centralized control and management of these devices. The adoption of PoE technology in AI is expected to increase as more industries embrace AI-powered solutions.

PoE injectors are increasingly being used in data centers to power network devices. This trend is driven by the need for cost-effective and reliable power solutions for data center operations. PoE injectors are also preferred over traditional power solutions as they can reduce cable clutter and simplify installation and maintenance.

Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=30824

Key Findings of the Market Report

Rising demand for PoE injectors due to the increasing need for cost-effective and reliable power solutions.

Increasing adoption of PoE injectors in smart city projects and the development of smart homes and buildings.

High growth potential in the Asia-Pacific region due to the increasing adoption of PoE injectors in various industries.



PoE Injector Market Growth Drivers & Trends

As businesses and organizations continue to adopt IP cameras and wireless access points for various applications, the demand for PoE injectors is growing. PoE injectors provide power and network connectivity to these devices through a single Ethernet cable, eliminating the need for separate power cables and reducing installation costs.

PoE technology provides a cost-effective and reliable solution for powering network devices. PoE injectors eliminate the need for separate power cables and reduce installation costs. PoE technology provides reliable power delivery, ensuring that network devices receive a stable power supply.

The increasing adoption of smart homes and buildings is driving the demand for PoE injectors. With the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart cities, the demand for PoE injectors is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

PoE+ and PoE++ are the latest iterations of PoE technology that provide higher power delivery than standard PoE. PoE+ delivers up to 30 watts of power, while PoE++ can deliver up to 90 watts of power. The adoption of PoE+ and PoE++ is increasing in industries such as healthcare, education, and manufacturing, where high-powered devices such as laptops, monitors, and medical equipment require more power than standard PoE can provide.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=30824<ype=S

Global PoE Injector Market: Regional Profile

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the PoE injector market due to the presence of key players and increasing adoption of PoE technology in various industries.

is expected to hold a significant share of the PoE injector market due to the presence of key players and increasing adoption of PoE technology in various industries. Europe is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for PoE technology in smart city projects and the development of smart homes and buildings.

is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for PoE technology in smart city projects and the development of smart homes and buildings. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have high growth potential due to the increasing adoption of PoE technology in emerging economies and the growing demand for cost-effective and reliable power solutions

Some key developments with regard to the PoE Injector market are as follows:

In March 2023 , Microchip achieved a significant milestone in its multi-year initiative, which aims to triple the semiconductor production capacity at its facility in Oregon. The initiative, with a budget of $800 million, has been progressing steadily, and this achievement marks a significant step towards realizing the company's production expansion goals.

, achieved a significant milestone in its multi-year initiative, which aims to triple the semiconductor production capacity at its facility in Oregon. The initiative, with a budget of $800 million, has been progressing steadily, and this achievement marks a significant step towards realizing the company's production expansion goals. In March 2023, Cisco Systems Inc. made an official announcement regarding its intention to acquire Lightspin, a cloud security software company. This strategic move demonstrates Cisco's commitment to expanding its security portfolio and enhancing its capabilities in the cloud security domain.

Expand operations in the future – To get requisite details, ask for a Custom Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=30824

PoE Injector Market: Key Segments

By Type

Single-Port Midspan

Multi-Port Midspan

By Application

Connectivity

Security & Access Control

Lighting Control

Infotainment

Others



By Installation

By End Use

Commercial Corporate Offices Healthcare Facilities Retail Communication Other Industrial Sectors

Residential Sectors



By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com